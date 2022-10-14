Offset Gifts Cardi B Rare Richard Mille Watch For Her 30th Birthday

Photo: Getty

Rappers Cardi B and Offset aren’t shy when it comes to grand gestures. The ‘Bodak Yellow‘ rapper turned the big 30 on October 11th and her husband gifted her a rare Richard Mille watch for her birthday. The timepiece can range anywhere from $60,000 to $2,500,000. Offset also added a romantic touch to his gifts by having bouquets of red roses and candles set up throughout their home.

The Migos rapper is seemingly making Richard Milles a family tradition as he gifted the daughter he shares with Cardi, Kulture, a six-figure Richard Mille watch for her third birthday.

The rapper’s gifts are highly anticipated and arguably hard to top, considering last year he gave his wife a luxurious mansion in her hometown, the Dominican Republic.

He recently told E! News that it’s getting increasingly difficult to get his wife the perfect gift when they asked what he’s getting her for her 30th. Regardless, he wanted to get her something she “deserved”.

“First off, she has everything. Second off, she doesn’t want anything. Third off, I’m gonna get her something because she deserves it. It’s getting harder and harder,” he said.

He continued, “I’m trying to move her towards gifts—that’s why I bought her a home last year because they mean more or last more and it’s a great investment,” he explained. “Made a lot of money from the houses we’ve got now, and it’s like, I’m trying to stay at that angle.”

The young and in-love couple have been married since 2017 and share two children together, Kulture, 4, and Wave Set, 1.

Cardi, who is known for her lavish celebrations, brought in year 30 with a burlesque-themed party held at Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles. She was draped in a stunning red burlesque gown and her man was by her side dressed in an all-white suit with a red tie to compliment the birthday girl.

As expected the party was a celeb galore with the likes of Chance The Rapper, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Jamie Foxx, and Chloe & Halle Bailey in attendance.