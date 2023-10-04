Latto's Lyricism Meets Cough Drops For 'A Rapper Wrote This Wrapper' Campaign

In the fast-paced world of music, success stories often emerge overnight. However, for the Atlanta-born rapper Latto, the journey to stardom has been a steady climb, marked by her early years rapping on Lifetime’s The Rap Game. Today, she’s become one of the most prominent voices in women’s rap.

Fresh off her ‘Song of the Summer’ VMA win, and securing the title of the first rapper with a No. 1 song on the Hot 100 Chart in 2023, Latto is not only changing the game but also venturing into uncharted territory.

Latto, known for her lyrical skills and unapologetic authenticity, is now announcing an unexpected partnership. She’s teaming up with HALLS cough drops for their much-anticipated “Rapper Wrote This Wrapper” campaign. This follows her recent successful collaboration with Sprite, where she partnered with rap legend Rakim.

“It’s crazy, no. Never would’ve guessed that,” Latto tells ESSENCE of the new partnership. “I remember having HALLS in my book bag or purse in high school. So it’s just super full circle.”

For the first time in over a decade, HALLS is giving its cough drop wrappers a facelift, and they’ve entrusted Latto with the task of breathing new life into their packaging. Instead of the traditional motivational phrases that have adorned HALLS wrappers for years, consumers can now expect to find contemporary and relatable phrases written by Latto herself.

“I wanted to keep it super short and sweet. I got original sayings on them, but I wanted to just like put like a little modern twist on it, a little kiki, especially for kids who open them. I wanted to keep it modern with things we already say in this generation anyway,” Latto says of her sayings on the cough drop wrappers. You can expect quotes such as “feeling good, feeling lit, and keep it 100. Just like things that we kind of already say now but just making it short, sweet,” she added.

Latto’s new collaboration with HALLS Cough Drops

The timing couldn’t be better for this collaboration, as it coincides with the arrival of cold and flu season. While cough drops have long been a go-to remedy for sore throats and coughs, HALLS and Latto are injecting a cheeky and timely twist into the equation. Now, when people reach for a cough drop to soothe their symptoms, they’ll also receive a dose of Latto’s wittiness, and Atlanta flavor (not to be confused with lemon pepper).

“It’s limited edition, so go get your containers. It’s the honey lemon flavor, the OG, we’re keeping it OG,” she adds.

In a world where authenticity and relatability are highly valued, Latto’s involvement in the “Rapper Wrote This Wrapper” campaign bridges the gap between music and everyday life.

As we approach the cold and flu season, keep an eye out for HALLS cough drops with Latto’s signature phrases. It’s a sweet victory for both the artist and the brand, and it’s bound to leave a lasting impression on consumers who appreciate a touch of creativity even in the most unexpected places.