New Music This Week: Mary J. Blige, Jhené Aiko, Lil Nas X And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we settle into the new year, many artists—both established and up-and-coming—are releasing new music that will set the tone for 2024.

Today, to coincide with the release of the highly anticipated film of the same name, filmmaker Jeymes Samuel unveils the soundtrack to The Book of Clarence, which contains features from Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, and more. Rapper Lil Nas X returns with a controversial new video titled “J Christ,” 21 Savage drops his first album in almost six years, and Mary J. Blige gives us a visual to “Gone Forever,” from 2022’s Good Morning Gorgeous. Our list also includes music from Kid Cudi, DESTIN CONRAD, Jhené Aiko and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

Jhené Aiko – “Sun/Son (piano)” In November, Jhene Aiko surprised fans with news of a new song called “Sun/Son” created in celebration of the first birthday of her son with rapper Big Sean. Nearly two months later, the GRAMMY-nominated singer finally added the song in full to streaming services. Listen to it HERE.

Jastin Martin – “Mean Well” Singer Jastin Martin drops her new single “Mean Well” today. Listen to the song HERE.

Mary J. Blige ft. Remy Ma – “Gone Forever” Mary J. Blige jump started the new year with the visual to “Gone Forever” featuring Remy Ma and DJ Khaled from her 2022 Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) album. Watch it HERE.

Lil Nas X – “J Christ” Lil Nas X has shared his new single “J Christ” along with a self-directed music video. The track marks his first single since the release of “Late to da Party” (featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again) and “Star Walkin’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem)” in 2022. Watch it HERE.

Jeymes Samuel – ‘The Book of Clarence’ Soundtrack Today, the multi-talented Jeymes Samuel releases The Book of Clarence Soundtrack, which boasts contributions from Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, and more, and also includes the track “I Want You Forever,” with Samuel, D’Angelo, and the Emmy-winning Jay Z. The album’s drop coincides with the film’s theatrical release. Stream it HERE.

21 Savage – ‘American Dream’ 21 Savage returns with his first album in almost six years with American Dream. The Atlanta rapper’s third studio release features Doja Cat, Brent Faiyaz, Summer Walker, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Durk and more. Listen to it HERE.

DESTIN CONRAD & Alex Isley – “SAME MISTAKE” The talented singers DESTIN CONRAD and Alex Isley connect on a beautiful new song titled “SAME MISTAKE.” Listen to it HERE.

Samaria – ‘Even Paradise Rains’ Following the announcement of her deal with RCA Records, Samaria singer releases her new EP, Even Paradise Rains. The eight-track project includes previously shared songs “tight rope,” “wish you well,” “serial recluse” and the recently released “best thing for me.” Check it out HERE.

Kid Cudi – ‘Insano’ Today, Kid Cudi drops his ninth album, Insano. The 21-track project includes guest appearances from DJ Drama, ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Pharrell Williams, XXXTentacion, Lil Wayne, Young Thug and Travis Scott. Check it out HERE.