Home

New Music This Week: Mary J. Blige, Jhené Aiko, Lil Nas X And More

Today’s list also includes a new album from 21 Savage, and the soundtrack from the film ‘The Book of Clarence.’
New Music This Week: Mary J. Blige, Jhené Aiko, Lil Nas X And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As we settle into the new year, many artists—both established and up-and-coming—are releasing new music that will set the tone for 2024.

Today, to coincide with the release of the highly anticipated film of the same name, filmmaker Jeymes Samuel unveils the soundtrack to The Book of Clarence, which contains features from Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, and more. Rapper Lil Nas X returns with a controversial new video titled “J Christ,” 21 Savage drops his first album in almost six years, and Mary J. Blige gives us a visual to “Gone Forever,” from 2022’s Good Morning Gorgeous. Our list also includes music from Kid Cudi, DESTIN CONRAD, Jhené Aiko and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

TOPICS: 