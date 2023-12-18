Watch The Official Trailer For ‘The Book Of Clarence’

Courtesy Sony Pictures

Filmmaker Jeymes Samuel takes audiences on a transformative journey with his forthcoming movie, The Book of Clarence. Drawing inspiration from his own upbringing and a passion for epics, Samuel offers a contemporary lens to a classic biblcal tale.

“The idea for The Book Of Clarence came out of my admiration for big Hollywood epics set in Biblical times,” Samuels said.

The heart of the story revolves around Clarence, portrayed by the talented LaKeith Stanfield. A streetwise individual grappling with life, Clarence’s pursuit of a better future for his family is the focal point. The character finds himself ensnared in the clutches of debt, and is looking for a way out.

Stanfield’s portrayal of Clarence captures the essence of a man torn between the challenges of his surroundings and the pursuit of a meaningful existence.

When there’s word of a rising Messiah and His apostles, Clarence wants to carve put his own plan to a divine life.

“As a storyteller, I want to give audiences something they’ve never seen before. I want to deepen their understanding of the historical context that has helped shape our beliefs,” Samuel said. “As an entertainer, I want to show you a wickedly dope time, where those three points intersect, is The Book Of Clarence, a cinematic extravaganza 2,000 years in the making.”

The Book Of Clarence cast includes Teyana Taylor, David Oyelowo, and Alfre Woodard. In addition, the film will also feature original music by Jeymes Samuel, as well as Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, and more.

Take a look at the full trailer below:

Article continues after video.

TriStar Pictures will release Legendary Pictures’ The Book of Clarence in movie theaters nationwide on January 12, 2024.