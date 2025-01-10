Best New Music This Week: EARTHGANG, Lil Baby, Rod Wave And More

Happy Friday, folks. Once again, the good folks here at ESSENCE provide the top tunes to listen to this weekend. So, whether you’re in the mood to dance, reflect, or vibe out, this week’s releases have something for everyone.

This week, EARTHGANG teamed up with Cochise for the video of high-energy track “Electric,” while Lil Baby and Future dropped the hypnotic “99,” blending melodic bars with gritty beats. Gospel sensation Pastor Mike, Jr. uplifts spirits with his powerful single “AMEN,” and Rod Wave delivers heartfelt storytelling on “Westside Connection.” Today’s roundup also includes music from E-Los, serpentwithfeet, Skiifall and more.

Let’s take a look at today’s list of new music below.

EARTHGANG ft. Cochise – “Electric” EARTHGANG teams up with Cochise on “Electric,” delivering a high-energy track that showcases their dynamic chemistry. Watch the video HERE.

Rod Wave – “Westside Connection” The multi-talented Rod Wave’s “Westside Connection” offers a soulful reflection on life’s challenges. Stream the song HERE.

Pastor Mike, Jr. – “AMEN” Pastor Mike, Jr. inspires listeners with “AMEN,” a powerful gospel anthem that uplifts the spirit. Hear the track HERE.

Jordan Adetunji ft. kwn – “Too Many Women” Jordan Adetunji partners with kwn on “Too Many Women,” delivering a catchy tune that fuses contemporary beats with insightful lyrics. Listen to it HERE.

Skiifall ft. Jorja Smith – “Her World” Skiifall and Jorja Smith collaborate on “Her World,” merging their unique sounds into a mesmerizing track that transcends genres. Hear it HERE.

E-Los ft. Elhae – “Scarlett’s Poetry” E-Los teams up with Elhae on “Scarlett’s Poetry,” crafting a smooth R&B track that captivates with its melodic flow. Check the record out HERE.

Lil Baby ft. Future – “99” Lil Baby collaborates with Future on “99,” a standout track from his latest album, “WHAM,” blending their signature styles seamlessly. Check it out HERE.