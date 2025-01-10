HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: EARTHGANG, Lil Baby, Rod Wave And More

Today’s list also includes Pastor Mike, Jr.’s “AMEN” and a collaboration between Skiifall and Jorja Smith titled “Her World.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. Once again, the good folks here at ESSENCE provide the top tunes to listen to this weekend. So, whether you’re in the mood to dance, reflect, or vibe out, this week’s releases have something for everyone.

This week, EARTHGANG teamed up with Cochise for the video of high-energy track “Electric,” while Lil Baby and Future dropped the hypnotic “99,” blending melodic bars with gritty beats. Gospel sensation Pastor Mike, Jr. uplifts spirits with his powerful single “AMEN,” and Rod Wave delivers heartfelt storytelling on “Westside Connection.” Today’s roundup also includes music from E-Los, serpentwithfeet, Skiifall and more.

Let’s take a look at today’s list of new music below.

