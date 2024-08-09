Olympic Eye Candy: Ladies Love Germany's Leo Neugebauer

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 3: Leo Neugebauer of Team Germany looks on after the Men’s Decathlon 1500m on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 3, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)

When the Olympics in Paris come to an end, we won’t forget all of the incredible performances that took place, from Simone Biles becoming the most-awarded gymnast of all time to Noah Lyles winning the 100 meters by five-thousandths of a second and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone winning gold in the 400-meter hurdles while setting a new world record (beating her former). It’s been an incredible Olympic Games. We also won’t soon forget the eye candy that showed up on our screens, including German track and field athlete Leo Neugebauer. He won silver in the decathlon at this summer’s games and won the hearts of all the womenfolk on the Internet who couldn’t get enough of his beauty. To call him fine is an understatement.

Neugebauer was born and raised in Germany to a German mother and Cameroonian father. On a sports scholarship, the 6’7″, 240-pound athlete (We know this because he shares this info in his day-in-the-life social videos) moved to the United States to attend the University of Texas, later studying economics and setting collegiate records for the decathlon (which is multi-event that consists of 10 track and field competitions in total).

Those who now follow the 24-year-old can watch him share his intense routine, including eating a whole lot of food to fuel his body, which he cooks, and running and lifting weights to stay strong and ready for competitions. (We also love the huge bean bag he has in his corner for TV time and that he always keeps a smile on his face.) You may also notice the people in the comments drooling over him, now more than ever.

So, we’re highlighting Neugebauer as this week’s eye candy, not only because the brotha is beautiful and is officially an Olympic silver medalist, but also because he emanates good vibes. Though we’re Team USA, we’ll be rooting for Leo the German for years to come. Take a look at the star athlete, who is 6’7″ and 240 pounds of man.

01 01 Leo in 2019 at the European Athletics U20 Championship in Boras, Sweden BORAS, SWEDEN – JULY 19: Leo Neugebauer of Germany competes during Decathlon Long Jump on July 19, 2019 in Boras, Sweden. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images for European Athletics)

02 02 Taking Part in Media Day Ahead of the World Championships in Budapest in 2023 15 August 2023, Bavaria, Erding: Leo Neugebauer, decathlete, takes part in the media day of the German track and field team before the World Championships in Budapest. The team is preparing in Erding for the 19th World Championships in Athletics, which will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27, 2023. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

03 03 Competing in the Men’s Decathlon at the World Athletic Championships in 2023 Germany’s Leo Neugebauer reacts as he competes in the men’s decathlon shot put during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 25, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

04 04 Preparing to Do the High Jump During the World Athletic Championships in 2023 25 August 2023, Hungary, Budapest: Athletics: World Championship, Decathlon, High Jump, Men, at the National Athletics Center. Leo Neugebauer (Germany) in action. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

05 05 Competing in the 400 Meters During the Men’s Decathlon at the World Championships in 2023 25 August 2023, Hungary, Budapest: Athletics: World Championship, Decathlon, Men, 400m, at the National Athletics Center. Leo Neugebauer (Germany) in action. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

06 06 Competing in the Pole Vault During the Men’s Decathlon at the World Championships in 2023 26 August 2023, Hungary, Budapest: Athletics: World Championships, Decathlon, Pole Vault, Men, at the National Athletics Center. Leo Neugebauer (Germany) in action. Photo: Marcus Brandt/dpa (Photo by Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

07 07 A Big Reaction After Competing in the Long Jump at the World Championships in 2023 BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – AUGUST 25: Leo Neugebauer of Team Germany reacts after competing in the Long Jump leg of Decathlon during day seven of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 25, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

08 08 Preparing for His Turn in the High Jump During the World Championships in 2023 BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – AUGUST 25: Leo Neugebauer of Team Germany looks on in the High Jump leg of Decathlon during day seven of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 25, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

09 09 Attending the German Sustainability Awards in November 2023 DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 24: Leo Neugebauer attends the German Sustainability Award at Maritim Hotel on November 24, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

10 10 Looking Dapper at the “Sportler des Jahres” Awards in Germany in December 2023 BADEN-BADEN, GERMANY – DECEMBER 17: Leo Neugebauer arrives for the “Sportler des Jahres” Award 2023 at Kurhaus Baden-Baden on December 17, 2023 in Baden-Baden, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

11 11 Competing in the Decathlon at the Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships in June 2024 EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 6: Leo Neugebauer of the Texas Longhorns competes in the decathlon during the Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship held at Hayward Field on June 6, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Isaac Wasserman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

12 12 Locked in During the Preliminary Competiton for the Decathlon During the Paris Games in 2024 02 August 2024, France, Saint-Denis: Olympia, Paris 2024, athletics, Stade de France, preliminary competition, decathlon, men, high jump, Leo Neugebauer from Germany reacts. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

13 13 The German After Doing the Pole Vault During the Prelims for the Decathlon at the Paris Games 03 August 2024, France, Saint-Denis: Olympics, Paris 2024, athletics, Stade de France, preliminary competition, decathlon, men, pole vault, Leo Neugebauer from Germany after the jump. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

14 14 Celebrating After Winning Silver in the Men’s Decathlon at the Paris Games Germany’s Leo Neugebauer celebrates after placing second in the men’s decathlon of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 3, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

15 15 Checking the Times After the 100 Meters in the Men’s Decathlon at the Paris Games PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 2: Leo Neugebauer of Germany looks on after the Men’s Decathlon 100m on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 2, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)