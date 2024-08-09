HomeLifestyle

Olympic Eye Candy: Ladies Love Germany's Leo Neugebauer

The new Olympic silver medalist deserves a gold medal for being so talented and oh so fine. Get into this top-tier Olympic eye candy.
Olympic Eye Candy: Ladies Love Germany's Leo Neugebauer
PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 3: Leo Neugebauer of Team Germany looks on after the Men’s Decathlon 1500m on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 3, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

When the Olympics in Paris come to an end, we won’t forget all of the incredible performances that took place, from Simone Biles becoming the most-awarded gymnast of all time to Noah Lyles winning the 100 meters by five-thousandths of a second and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone winning gold in the 400-meter hurdles while setting a new world record (beating her former). It’s been an incredible Olympic Games. We also won’t soon forget the eye candy that showed up on our screens, including German track and field athlete Leo Neugebauer. He won silver in the decathlon at this summer’s games and won the hearts of all the womenfolk on the Internet who couldn’t get enough of his beauty. To call him fine is an understatement.

Neugebauer was born and raised in Germany to a German mother and Cameroonian father. On a sports scholarship, the 6’7″, 240-pound athlete (We know this because he shares this info in his day-in-the-life social videos) moved to the United States to attend the University of Texas, later studying economics and setting collegiate records for the decathlon (which is multi-event that consists of 10 track and field competitions in total).

Those who now follow the 24-year-old can watch him share his intense routine, including eating a whole lot of food to fuel his body, which he cooks, and running and lifting weights to stay strong and ready for competitions. (We also love the huge bean bag he has in his corner for TV time and that he always keeps a smile on his face.) You may also notice the people in the comments drooling over him, now more than ever.

So, we’re highlighting Neugebauer as this week’s eye candy, not only because the brotha is beautiful and is officially an Olympic silver medalist, but also because he emanates good vibes. Though we’re Team USA, we’ll be rooting for Leo the German for years to come. Take a look at the star athlete, who is 6’7″ and 240 pounds of man.

TOPICS: 