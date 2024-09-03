14 Sweet Photos Of KJ Smith And Skyh Black

You can always bet on Black!

Actors KJ Smith and Skyh Black have been in love ever since officially tying the knot last year on Sunday, September 3rd, in Malibu, which was fitting given that was where they had their first date. Now they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary!

The two began dating in January of 2021 and were engaged that December after meeting at an airport. They both are regularly seen as part of Tyler Perry’s BET productions, like All The Queens Men and Sistas. The stars opened up about their wedding to PEOPLE several days after the starstudded affair at The Malibu Dream Resort. “It was perfect. An experience. The Black Experience,” Smith says. The bride mentioned that she’d been planning their wedding for over a year. The wedding included 150 of their closest family and friends dressed in all black, including Eva Marcille, Loni Love, Lil Rel Howery, and Sistas executive producer Tyler Perry.

She continued, “It turned into a very large wedding ceremony and I’m really happy we decided to do this because we were able to experience it with our family and friends. And we were able to get loved on and give love. Our wedding ceremony was a gift to our friends and family.”

Scroll below to see how beautiful their love has been through the years.

01 01 KJ Smith and Skyh Black Step Out For 2024 BET Awards Weekend KJ Smith and Skyh Black attend the Scott Mills Intro Dinner to kick off the BET Awards 2024 Weekend at LAVO Hollywood on June 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: (L-R) KJ Smith and Skyh Black attend the Scott Mills Intro Dinner to kick off the BET Awards 2024 Weekend at LAVO Hollywood on June 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

02 02 The Two Dazzle At The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards In 2024 KJ Smith and Skyh Black attend the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) KJ Smith and Skyh Black attend the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

03 03 The Pair Gracing The 2024 NAACP Red Carpet Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

04 04 Looking Cute In Black And Cream KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester attend Keep It Positive Sweetie, LIVE! at Riverside EpiCenter on March 30, 2024 in Austell, Georgia. AUSTELL, GEORGIA – MARCH 30: KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester attend Keep It Positive Sweetie, LIVE! at Riverside EpiCenter on March 30, 2024 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

05 05 The Two Serving Us A Tan Moment At The 2023 BET Awards Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

06 06 Enjoying The 2023 ESSENCE Fest Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: (L-R) Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

07 07 The Pair Looking In Love In White KJ Smith and Skyh Black attend their wedding reception gala on September 03, 2023 in Malibu, California. MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: KJ Smith and Skyh Black attend their wedding reception gala on September 03, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images KJ Smith & Skyh Black)

08 08 The Couple Showing Off Their Fashion Sense At The 2023 NAACP Awards Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic) PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic)

09 09 Sharing A Sweet Moment Before The Festivities At Their Co-Ed Bachelorette Party Skyh Alvester Black and KJ Smith attend KJ Smith’s official co-ed bachelorette party at Sound Nightclub on June 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 03: Skyh Alvester Black and KJ Smith attend KJ Smith’s official co-ed bachelorette party at Sound Nightclub on June 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

10 10 Looking Sharp In Their Matching Black Outfits KJ Smith, Skyh Black attend the 2023 AFI Fest Centerpiece Screening of “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story” at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: KJ Smith, Skyh Black attend the 2023 AFI Fest Centerpiece Screening of “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story” at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

11 11 Giving Old Hollywood Glamour At The 2022 EBONY Power 100 Event KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black attend EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black attend EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)

12 12 The Couple Enjoying A Night Out Skyh Alvester Black and KJ Smith attends 2022 Paramount Emmy Party at Catch Steak LA on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 10: Skyh Alvester Black and KJ Smith attends 2022 Paramount Emmy Party at Catch Steak LA on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage)

13 13 The Couple Shutting Down The 2021 Soul Train Awards KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black attend The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 20: KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black attend The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)