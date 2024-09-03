14 Sweet Photos Of KJ Smith And Skyh Black

HomeBlack Celeb Couples

Although the Blacks are now celebrating their first wedding anniversary, they are still madly in love with each other.
By Dominique Fluker ·

You can always bet on Black!

Actors KJ Smith and Skyh Black have been in love ever since officially tying the knot last year on Sunday, September 3rd, in Malibu, which was fitting given that was where they had their first date. Now they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary!

The two began dating in January of 2021 and were engaged that December after meeting at an airport. They both are regularly seen as part of Tyler Perry’s BET productions, like All The Queens Men and Sistas. The stars opened up about their wedding to PEOPLE several days after the starstudded affair at The Malibu Dream Resort. “It was perfect. An experience. The Black Experience,” Smith says. The bride mentioned that she’d been planning their wedding for over a year. The wedding included 150 of their closest family and friends dressed in all black, including Eva Marcille, Loni Love, Lil Rel Howery, and Sistas executive producer Tyler Perry.

She continued, “It turned into a very large wedding ceremony and I’m really happy we decided to do this because we were able to experience it with our family and friends. And we were able to get loved on and give love. Our wedding ceremony was a gift to our friends and family.”

Scroll below to see how beautiful their love has been through the years. 

