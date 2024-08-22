HomeLifestyle

Photos Of Vice President Kamala Harris And Husband Doug Emhoff Over The Years

The VP and second gentleman, married since 2014, have a very modern love story. Check it out in photos.
California Attorney General Kamala Harris and husband Douglas Emhoff (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)
By Victoria Uwumarogie

On August 22, 2014, then-attorney general for California Kamala Harris married attorney and divorcee Douglas Emhoff at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. Maya, the younger sister of the future vice president of the United States, was the officiant. As Emhoff shared in his heartwarming speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, a year prior to their wedding day, the two were set up on a blind date. And preceding that event, he called her at 8:30 a.m. to try to make a good first impression.

“I got Kamala’s voicemail, and I just started rambling,” he recalled. “‘Hey, it’s Doug. I’m on my way to an early meeting. Again, it’s Doug.’ I was trying to grab the words out of the air and just put them back in my mouth.”

Thankfully, Harris wasn’t turned off by the voicemail. In fact, she still has it.

“By the way, Kamala saved that voicemail and makes me listen to it on every anniversary,” he joked in front of a packed house at The United Center in Chicago.

The two are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, which is an incredible milestone in the midst of an extraordinary time for Harris. She is vying for the highest office in the land, and Emhoff, America’s second gentleman (and his children, Cole and Ella), has been by her side through it all, lauding her at every turn.

“She’s an amazing wife, loving to me,” Emhoff previously told PEOPLE. “She focuses on me as much as I focus on her. Maybe I’m a little more public about it.”

“Behind the scenes she’s just a wonderful, caring, loving wife and great mom, auntie, friend,” he added. “She loves to laugh, which is a good thing. She loves to cook, she loves music. And so she’s just someone who’s a great partner in every sense of the word.”

The couple has talked about their morning check-ins and night ones, too. “…at the end of every day, find some way to check in, no matter how tired you are or how many miles apart you may be, even if it’s just at the end of the day, and say ‘I love you,’” Harris told PEOPLE in 2023.

We love their connection, and now that we know it, we adore their love story as well. As they mark 10 years of love and marriage, check out some of our favorite photos of the couple.

