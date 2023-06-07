Decor Desires: John Legend Partners With Etsy To Create A Home Collection Co-Designed By Black Women Makers

John Legend, a multi-hyphenate performer, businessman, and creative, never shies away from uplifting his community with intentionality, purpose, and sophistication. Now he’s teaming up with Etsy to spotlight Black women designers and underrepresented sellers on the platform to develop his new limited-edition decor and lifestyle collection. The collection is meant to infuse warmth, character, and relaxation into any space, taking inspiration from Legend’s interior style at home. From earth-toned ceramics and hand-woven Gullah, artisan weaved baskets to ivory boucle, abstract textured art, cozy robes, clothing, and even items for your pet; the inspiration is overflowing in this creative collaboration and can be considered a decor minimalist dream.

“It’s important for me to fill my home with high-quality pieces made by people who approach their craft with intention,” says John Legend of his collection.“Each item in this collection was made with joy in partnership with makers who inspire me, and I hope these special pieces make you feel right at home.”

Legend has a history of championing marginalized voices, affordable luxury, and equity within the wellness space, and his newest skincare line Loved01 is the perfect example of his efforts. For this collection, though, he focused on Etsy creators who may not get as much recognition and visibility for their work and talents. Legend tapped two members of the historic Gullah basket weavers community, part of the Etsy Uplift Makers Program, to help add a cultural take on decor. Passed down for more than eight generations, the Gullah basket weaving crafting technique is considered the oldest African craft tradition in the United States – dating back to the 1700s when enslaved rice farmers first brought the art form to South Carolina.

“I love Etsy because it gives a platform to so many creative and diverse makers, who pour their heart and soul into their work,” Legend said. He continued, “Getting to collaborate with these talented artists was such a special experience, because the finished products tell a story about the people who made them.”

With 11 shops featured from five countries (US, Canada, UK, Bulgaria, and Poland) in this new Creator Collab capsule, the collection is designed from a global point of view, meant to inspire everyone to transform their home intentionally and thoughtfully. Legend is just getting started with this first collection and partnership with Etsy, as he has a second Etsy Creator Collab launch later this year, a Holiday collection full of seasonal decor and gifts.

You can learn more about the collection at Etsy and check out a few of our favorite pieces we’re looking forward to buying below.

01 Boriana M Shop

02 Laylo Pets

03 Desmareon and Family Shop

04 Morse Studio

05 Eastern Woven

06 Charlottes Ceramic Art

07 CHS Sweetgrass Shop

08 Townsend Rowe Home Shop

09 Ngo Bolingo

10 ALLIYAH and THINGS Shop