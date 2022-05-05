These Black Interior Designers Will Help Your House Become A Home

It’s not always easy getting your home to look and feel just right.

With ballooning furniture costs, long delivery delays, and constantly evolving home trends, some of us can be left feeling confused and frustrated. Fortunately, there are interior designers out there that understand your pain. Although they charge their clients, they have taken to their social media platforms to offer practical solutions for making your living space as beautiful as you are, all at no cost. In the years Instagram has been around, it’s become the tool of choice for interior designers and decorators everywhere because of its quick accessibility and ease of photography use.

A new crop of interior designers have leveraged their social-media-savvy approach to design, and we’ve broken down some of our top choices for Black women interior designer accounts that you should follow right now.

01 Erin Jones – @EverythingEryn This millennial is a jack of all trades in design when it comes to marrying modern aesthetics with a classic touch. She often pulls the curtain back on how she creates incredible spaces, often for under $500. From building marble coffee tables from scratch to elevating a home office with just a few supplies, there’s no stopping her. Most recently, she’s invited her social media audience to follow her as she designs her new home. Can’t wait to see what’s next! 02 Nicole Gibbons – @NicoleGibbonsStyle After leaving a disappointing experience at a paint store, the designer decided to launch her own line Clare, a direct-to-consumer startup that puts the customer first. She often showcases the power of a good paint job, and how little changes can be transformative. 03 @Justina Blakeney As the founder of lifestyle and design blog—The Jungalow—Blakeney gained great popularity, captivating her followers with her California cool aesthetic. The now two-time New York Times bestselling author and furniture designer has her pieces in Selamat and Anthropologie stores and website. 04 @KeshaFranklin With a client roster that includes Colin Kapernick, Kesha Franklin knows a thing or two about interior design. The founder and CEO of New York firm Halden Interiors, she focuses her work on being “unapologetically client-centric,” custom-tailored to the home’s owners.