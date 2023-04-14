Home Style: An LA Abode With A Colorful Space For Creativity

As we enter full force into spring, it’s the perfect time to bring new life into your space. Efforts could be as simple as switching out heavy drapes meant to keep the cold out during winter for breezy curtains that let the sunlight in. They could also be as extensive as transforming a corner of your home, or even an entire room, into a space meant to bring you comfort and joy.

Jordan Adero knows a lot about modifying spaces with the help of the right furniture, ornaments and colors. The residential designer, based in Los Angeles, has had her own home featured on HGTV, and worked on the final season of HBO’s Insecure. She was tasked with helping put together a creative space in LA where her clients could unwind after a long day as well as host company; a place to be inspired, to connect, and when needed, to have rest. She did just that, splashing the walls in feel-good green paint, selecting chic, multifunctional furniture, and adorning the space with plants, literature and cool tchotchkes.

“This particular design features a meditation area, a work desk for journaling and brainstorming, an easel for art creation and a conversational seating area to gather with other like-minded individuals,” she says of what she was able to do with the room. “The entire space takes into consideration self-care and fosters outlets for imaginative exploration.”

We spoke with the interior stylist about bringing life to this room, and tips she’d offer anyone looking to make a creative, safe and colorful space in their own home this spring. Check out photos of the before and after below.

ESSENCE: When the homeowners first reached out to you, what were they looking for? And what would you describe as a creative space?

Jordan Adero: When the homeowners first reached out, they requested a space where they could retreat after a long day and find peace. They wanted a place that fosters creativity and joy and was a feast for the senses. I think a creative space incorporates areas for discovery, play, reflection and inspiration. It should be multifunctional and encourage you to think, wonder and provide comfort, so you can dream. Allotting space to gather and exchange thoughts, ideas and laughter is also paramount. Above all, it should feel like a safe space to be your most authentic self.

How do the things you have incorporated in the space bring to fruition what the homeowners were looking for?

The accent chairs featured are multi-functional and have three different seating positions: a traditional seat, a chaise, and a flat-bed which is perfect for massages, lounging, self-reflection, sound baths, naps and entertaining friends. The homeowners work extremely hard, so it needed to be a place to destress and promote restoration. Tons of greenery is interwoven in the space to exude a sense of calm and tranquility. Bold saturated colors were used to make the space joyful, inviting and inspiring. Relics from their travels are on display to bring on wanderlust and promote daydreaming about their next trip. Books are scattered throughout the room to provide moments of escape. Essentially, the room is a safe place for freedom and allows the homeowners and their guests to express themselves and unwind through a variety of different avenues.

What tips would you offer others during this time of cleaning and restructuring for the best ways to create their own creative spaces in their home?

My best piece of advice is to first question what feels good to you. Does being surrounded by books you love ignite your imagination? If so, grab some floating shelves and make your books feel like works of art. Do you like more of a minimalist aesthetic to feel centered? If so, keep your table tops clear of clutter and pare down to only the essential pieces of furniture in the room. Does color and pattern make you feel most at home? If so, try some wallpaper (there are tons of great removable options on the market now for apartment dwellers). Do you like to travel? If so, blow up some photographs of one of your favorite trips and have them professionally framed. At the end of the day, you can look through tons of design magazines filled with beautifully styled homes, but only you are the expert on what brings you the most joy in your space and what triggers your creativity. Whatever pulls on your heart strings and/or makes you feel most at peace is what should be featured in your home. If you don’t love it, remove it and don’t fill your space with anything that doesn’t deeply move you.

