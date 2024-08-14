Halle Berry’s Most Iconic '90s Fashion Moments That Defined Effortless Chic

Getty Images

Actress Halle Berry’s personal style from the ‘90s has always been effortlessly chic. From tailored suits to blazers thrown over simple tops, to her unforgettable figure-hugging gowns, Berry’s looks have consistently been “It” Girl-worthy, both on and off the red carpet. In the early stages of her career, she was often seen wearing simple outfits that have stood the test of time. Many of these timeless fashion choices have regained popularity. Her signature style during this era included small, angular sunglasses paired with minimalist tops, classic denim, and kitten heels, crafting a laid-back yet polished look that continues to leave a lasting impression.

She has created the formula for casual yet stylish outfits, and even on the red carpet, her essence remains relaxed. She embodies the “girl next door” energy that she often portrays in movies. Every now and then, however, she’ll show up in a show-stopping outfit. This could be a voluminous dress on the red carpet, or a head-to-toe masterpiece of a look consisting of calf-length boots, a tight top, and a mini skirt. She accessorizes these outfits with her dazzling smile and a pair of sunglasses.

As we celebrate the birthday of the beloved The Union and Boomerang actress, we honor her ability to set trends while remaining true to herself. From the red carpet to her candid street style photos, Berry has explored all versions of herself publicly and unabashedly. Here’s to the connoisseur of pixie cuts and timeless style, Halle Berry. Happy Birthday!

Halle Berry At The "The Brothers" Century City Premiere, March 21, 2001

Halle Berry At The Essence Hollywood Issue Party

Halle Berry At The "X-Men" Premiere at The Odeon cinema in Leicester Square, London

Halle Berry At The "X-Men" New York City Premiere

Halle Berry At The 2000 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, Ca. on June 3, 2000

Halle Berry At The "Introducing Dorothy Dandridge" New York Premiere

Halle Berry At The "EDtv" Universal City Premiere, March 16, 1999

Halle Berry leaving for New York City on June 30, 1998 from Los Angeles International Airport

Halle Berry At The "Bulworth" New York City Premiere, April 30, 1998

Halle Berry At The 4th Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, March 10, 1998

Halle Berry At The Fire And Ice Ball In Hollywood

Halle Berry At The 3rd Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, March 11, 1997

Halle Berry At The 28th Annual NAACP Image Awards, February 9, 1997

Halle Berry At The 54th Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 19, 1997

Halle Berry At The 68th Annual Academy Awards

Halle Berry At The Soul Train Music Awards In Los Angeles

Halle Berry At The Grand Opening Celebration Of The Hard Rock Hotel, March 10, 1995

Halle Berry At The Screening Of "Solomon & Sheba", February 22, 1995

Halle Berry In Los Angeles, December 9, 1994

Halle Berry At The 19th Annual People's Choice Awards