Halle Berry’s Most Iconic '90s Fashion Moments That Defined Effortless Chic

From sleek suits to figure-hugging gowns, Halle Berry set the tone for '90s style and etched some of the best fashion moments into our minds throughout her career.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Actress Halle Berry’s personal style from the ‘90s has always been effortlessly chic. From tailored suits to blazers thrown over simple tops, to her unforgettable figure-hugging gowns, Berry’s looks have consistently been “It” Girl-worthy, both on and off the red carpet. In the early stages of her career, she was often seen wearing simple outfits that have stood the test of time. Many of these timeless fashion choices have regained popularity. Her signature style during this era included small, angular sunglasses paired with minimalist tops, classic denim, and kitten heels, crafting a laid-back yet polished look that continues to leave a lasting impression.

She has created the formula for casual yet stylish outfits, and even on the red carpet, her essence remains relaxed. She embodies the “girl next door” energy that she often portrays in movies. Every now and then, however, she’ll show up in a show-stopping outfit. This could be a voluminous dress on the red carpet, or a head-to-toe masterpiece of a look consisting of calf-length boots, a tight top, and a mini skirt. She accessorizes these outfits with her dazzling smile and a pair of sunglasses.

As we celebrate the birthday of the beloved The Union and Boomerang actress, we honor her ability to set trends while remaining true to herself. From the red carpet to her candid street style photos, Berry has explored all versions of herself publicly and unabashedly. Here’s to the connoisseur of pixie cuts and timeless style, Halle Berry. Happy Birthday!

