This Sunday, the 67th Grammy Awards will celebrate some of the most influential names in music, awarding them one of the most prestigious honors in the industry. Achieving a Grammy Award—whether as a winner or nominee this distinction does more than add a coveted accolade to an artist’s name; it signifies a rite of passage that sets them apart from their peers. However, carrying this honor even as a nominee comes with expectations, especially when it comes to appearance. In anticipation of Sunday’s ceremony, we’re revisiting some of the most memorable Grammys looks of all time.
In 1993, at the 35th Grammy Awards, Janet Jackson made a statement by wearing an all-white suit adorned with a red ribbon, symbolizing her support in raising awareness about the AIDS epidemic. Fashion has long served as a powerful medium for protest, reflecting the issues of the time—be it advocating for women’s rights, fighting against racism, or protesting war. Standing up for a cause through style will always remain timeless. Janet and Michael Jackson attended the event together, both nominated for several awards, making it a memorable moment in Grammy Awards history.
Trio ensembles have always held a special place in our hearts. Whether it’s TLC or Destiny’s Child, there’s something about those fabric-coordinated looks with unique silhouettes that command admiration and add an almost magical quality to being part of a group. At the 38th Annual Grammy Awards in 2001, TLC graced the red carpet in matching iridescent white outfits, strutting confidently while showcasing the six Grammys they won that night.
One of the most show-stopping Grammy red carpet moments in recent years came in 2019 when Cardi B graced the event in a Thierry Mugler gown from Mugler’s Fall 1995 couture collection. The ensemble featured a black velvet fishtail sheath with a pink satin interior, designed to resemble an open clam, with Cardi symbolizing the pearl at its center. The dress drew inspiration from Botticelli’s iconic painting, The Birth of Venus, blending high fashion with timeless art.
Below take a look at memorable fashion moments from the Grammy Awards red carpet throughout the years below.
01
Grace Jones At The 26th Grammy Awards in 1984
Barry King/Getty Images
02
Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones At The 26th Grammy Awards in 1984
Michael Jackson & Quincy Jones at the Grammys in Los Angeles, California on February 28, 1984 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)
03
En Vogue At The 33rd Grammy Awards in 1991
Image Press/Getty Images
04
Naomi Campbell At The 33rd Grammy Awards in 1991
Ron Galella/Getty Images
05
Lauryn Hill At The 33rd Grammy Awards in 1991
Lauryn Hill (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
06
Mariah Carey At The 33rd Grammy Awards in 1991
NEW YORK, NY – CIRCA 1991: Mariah Carey attends the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards circa 1991 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images)
07
Salt n Pepa and Spinderella At The 33rd Grammy Awards in 1991
Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Deidre “Spinderella” Roper of Salt-N-Pepa (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
08
Janet Jackson At The 35th Grammy Awards in 1993
KMazur/Getty Images
09
Whitney Houston At The 36th Grammy Awards in 1994
NEW YORK, NY CIRCA 1994: Whitney Houston attends the 36th Annual Grammy Awards held at Radio City Music Hall circa 1994 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images)
10
Mary J. Blige At The 38th Grammy Awards in 1996
Mary J. Blige at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
11
TLC At The 38th Grammy Awards in 1996
Jim Smeal/Getty Images
12
Brandy and Toni Braxton At The 38th Grammy Awards in 1997
KMazur/Getty Images
13
Erykah Badu At The 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000
Erykah Badu during The 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
15
Lenny and Zoë Kravitz At The 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images
16
Destiny’s Child At Sony’s Private Grammy Awards After Party in 2001
Jason Kirk/Newsmakers
17
Lil Kim At The 44th Grammy Awards in 2002
Lil’ Kim (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
18
Missy Elliott At The 44th Grammy Awards in 2002
401611 185: Rapper Missy Elliot poses backstage during the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. Elliot won Best Rap Solo Performance for “Get Ur Freak On” and Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for “Lady Marmalade.” (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
19
Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast At The 46th Grammy Awards in 2004
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
20
Beyoncé At The 46th Grammy Awards In 2004
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
21
Keyshia Cole At The 51st Grammy Awards in 2009
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Singer Keyshia Cole arrives to the 51st Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
22
Ciara At The 52nd Grammy Awards in 2010
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 31: Ciara arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)
23
Rihanna At The 57th Grammy Awards in 2015
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Singer Rihanna arrives at the 57th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
24
Doja Cat At The 64th Grammy Awards in 2022
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
25
Doechii At Thhe 64th Annual Grammy Awards in 2022
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Doechii attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
26
Beyoncé and Jay-Z At The 66th Annual Grammy Awards in 2024
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)