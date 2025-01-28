HomeFashion

A Look Back At Iconic Grammy Awards Style Moments

We’re revisiting some of the most memorable Grammy Awards looks of all time featuring Beyoncé, Cardi B, and Rihanna.
The Best Grammy Awards Looks Throughout The Years
Getty Images
By Mecca Pryor ·

This Sunday, the 67th Grammy Awards will celebrate some of the most influential names in music, awarding them one of the most prestigious honors in the industry. Achieving a Grammy Award—whether as a winner or nominee this distinction does more than add a coveted accolade to an artist’s name; it signifies a rite of passage that sets them apart from their peers. However, carrying this honor even as a nominee comes with expectations, especially when it comes to appearance. In anticipation of Sunday’s ceremony, we’re revisiting some of the most memorable Grammys looks of all time.

In 1993, at the 35th Grammy Awards, Janet Jackson made a statement by wearing an all-white suit adorned with a red ribbon, symbolizing her support in raising awareness about the AIDS epidemic. Fashion has long served as a powerful medium for protest, reflecting the issues of the time—be it advocating for women’s rights, fighting against racism, or protesting war. Standing up for a cause through style will always remain timeless. Janet and Michael Jackson attended the event together, both nominated for several awards, making it a memorable moment in Grammy Awards history.

Trio ensembles have always held a special place in our hearts. Whether it’s TLC or Destiny’s Child, there’s something about those fabric-coordinated looks with unique silhouettes that command admiration and add an almost magical quality to being part of a group. At the 38th Annual Grammy Awards in 2001, TLC graced the red carpet in matching iridescent white outfits, strutting confidently while showcasing the six Grammys they won that night.

One of the most show-stopping Grammy red carpet moments in recent years came in 2019 when Cardi B graced the event in a Thierry Mugler gown from Mugler’s Fall 1995 couture collection. The ensemble featured a black velvet fishtail sheath with a pink satin interior, designed to resemble an open clam, with Cardi symbolizing the pearl at its center. The dress drew inspiration from Botticelli’s iconic painting, The Birth of Venus, blending high fashion with timeless art.

Below take a look at memorable fashion moments from the Grammy Awards red carpet throughout the years below.

TOPICS: 