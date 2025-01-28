Getty Images

This Sunday, the 67th Grammy Awards will celebrate some of the most influential names in music, awarding them one of the most prestigious honors in the industry. Achieving a Grammy Award—whether as a winner or nominee this distinction does more than add a coveted accolade to an artist’s name; it signifies a rite of passage that sets them apart from their peers. However, carrying this honor even as a nominee comes with expectations, especially when it comes to appearance. In anticipation of Sunday’s ceremony, we’re revisiting some of the most memorable Grammys looks of all time.

In 1993, at the 35th Grammy Awards, Janet Jackson made a statement by wearing an all-white suit adorned with a red ribbon, symbolizing her support in raising awareness about the AIDS epidemic. Fashion has long served as a powerful medium for protest, reflecting the issues of the time—be it advocating for women’s rights, fighting against racism, or protesting war. Standing up for a cause through style will always remain timeless. Janet and Michael Jackson attended the event together, both nominated for several awards, making it a memorable moment in Grammy Awards history.

Trio ensembles have always held a special place in our hearts. Whether it’s TLC or Destiny’s Child, there’s something about those fabric-coordinated looks with unique silhouettes that command admiration and add an almost magical quality to being part of a group. At the 38th Annual Grammy Awards in 2001, TLC graced the red carpet in matching iridescent white outfits, strutting confidently while showcasing the six Grammys they won that night.

One of the most show-stopping Grammy red carpet moments in recent years came in 2019 when Cardi B graced the event in a Thierry Mugler gown from Mugler’s Fall 1995 couture collection. The ensemble featured a black velvet fishtail sheath with a pink satin interior, designed to resemble an open clam, with Cardi symbolizing the pearl at its center. The dress drew inspiration from Botticelli’s iconic painting, The Birth of Venus, blending high fashion with timeless art.

Below take a look at memorable fashion moments from the Grammy Awards red carpet throughout the years below.

01 01 Grace Jones At The 26th Grammy Awards in 1984 Barry King/Getty Images

02 02 Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones At The 26th Grammy Awards in 1984 Michael Jackson & Quincy Jones at the Grammys in Los Angeles, California on February 28, 1984 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

03 03 En Vogue At The 33rd Grammy Awards in 1991 Image Press/Getty Images

04 04 Naomi Campbell At The 33rd Grammy Awards in 1991 Ron Galella/Getty Images

05 05 Lauryn Hill At The 33rd Grammy Awards in 1991 Lauryn Hill (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

06 06 Mariah Carey At The 33rd Grammy Awards in 1991 NEW YORK, NY – CIRCA 1991: Mariah Carey attends the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards circa 1991 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images)

07 07 Salt n Pepa and Spinderella At The 33rd Grammy Awards in 1991 Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Deidre “Spinderella” Roper of Salt-N-Pepa (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

08 08 Janet Jackson At The 35th Grammy Awards in 1993 KMazur/Getty Images

09 09 Whitney Houston At The 36th Grammy Awards in 1994 NEW YORK, NY  CIRCA 1994: Whitney Houston attends the 36th Annual Grammy Awards held at Radio City Music Hall circa 1994 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images)

10 10 Mary J. Blige At The 38th Grammy Awards in 1996 Mary J. Blige at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

11 11 TLC At The 38th Grammy Awards in 1996 Jim Smeal/Getty Images

12 12 Brandy and Toni Braxton At The 38th Grammy Awards in 1997 KMazur/Getty Images

13 13 Erykah Badu At The 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000 Erykah Badu during The 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

15 15 Lenny and Zoë Kravitz At The 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

16 16 Destiny’s Child At Sony’s Private Grammy Awards After Party in 2001 Jason Kirk/Newsmakers

17 17 Lil Kim At The 44th Grammy Awards in 2002 Lil’ Kim (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

18 18 Missy Elliott At The 44th Grammy Awards in 2002 401611 185: Rapper Missy Elliot poses backstage during the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. Elliot won Best Rap Solo Performance for “Get Ur Freak On” and Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for “Lady Marmalade.” (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

19 19 Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast At The 46th Grammy Awards in 2004 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

20 20 Beyoncé At The 46th Grammy Awards In 2004 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

21 21 Keyshia Cole At The 51st Grammy Awards in 2009 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Singer Keyshia Cole arrives to the 51st Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

22 22 Ciara At The 52nd Grammy Awards in 2010 LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 31: Ciara arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

23 23 Rihanna At The 57th Grammy Awards in 2015 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Singer Rihanna arrives at the 57th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

24 24 Doja Cat At The 64th Grammy Awards in 2022 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

25 25 Doechii At Thhe 64th Annual Grammy Awards in 2022 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Doechii attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)