Mark Your Calendar! 10 Major Events For Black Women To Attend In 2024

From the 30th birthday of ESSENCE Fest to Woman Evolve and CURLFEST, Black women can find community and a good time at these upcoming events.
By Keyaira Boone ·

Black women need time to commune with one another. We thrive when we soak up each other’s energy, have the chance share our ups and downs, and to be in a room to sing our own praises. If you don’t know where to start to find these opportunities for community, we’ve got you covered.

This year, events are taking place across the country that invite Black women to come together to connect and celebrate. There are legislative meetings designed to give us a definitive and powerful voice in the country we help make great every day, there are fruitful spaces intended to create bonds and bring forth coins, and there are enclaves where we can let go and be soft together.

See 11 unmissable events for Black women that you should add to your calendar. These aren’t the sole ones out there, but they are a few standouts.

