Mark Your Calendar! 10 Major Events For Black Women To Attend In 2024

Getty Images

Black women need time to commune with one another. We thrive when we soak up each other’s energy, have the chance share our ups and downs, and to be in a room to sing our own praises. If you don’t know where to start to find these opportunities for community, we’ve got you covered.

This year, events are taking place across the country that invite Black women to come together to connect and celebrate. There are legislative meetings designed to give us a definitive and powerful voice in the country we help make great every day, there are fruitful spaces intended to create bonds and bring forth coins, and there are enclaves where we can let go and be soft together.

See 11 unmissable events for Black women that you should add to your calendar. These aren’t the sole ones out there, but they are a few standouts.

01 01 Power Rising 2024 (Philadelphia, Feb. 8 -11) This conference focuses on creating, clarifying, and furthering an agenda for the overall well-being of Black women. It is centered on five distinct pillars of empowerment: business and economics; culture, community and education; technology and innovation; health and wellness; and political power. The goal is to use strategy to propel collective wisdom into concrete action.

02 02 Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit (Las Vegas, March 27- 30) This annual summit brings together many, especially business owners, to be inspired, as well as to be connected and empowered by one another. It takes place in Las Vegas, where attendees will hear from experts and network with those striving to build their personal empires. Pull up to find your next business partner or to figure out how to make the most of your finances.

03 03 Grind Pretty Fest (Atlanta, April 13-14) This annual festival, founded by Mimi “J” Johnson, is about keeping it cute while seeking success. Enjoy themed events and inspirational panels while connecting with guests at this youthful event. It is also an awards show, showing love to some of the most impactful Black women in media. Previous speakers have included xoNecole founder Necole Kane and Fashion Bomb Daily founder Claire Sulmers.

04 04 Lifestyled Honors (Atlanta, April 17-21) This lengthy celebration, founded by fashion influencer Maui Bigelow, offers Southern-style fun and five full days of “fashion, beauty, and empowerment.” It is a body-positive space that honors people making a daily difference in the world. Some of the women highlighted in the past include the founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, as well as social media personality and CEO behind the viral beauty brand Crayon Case, Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward.

05 05 Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit (New York City, May 11-12) Launched in 2022, the festival, founded by Mary J. Blige, Ayars Agency founder Ashaunna Ayars and vice president of MJB Inc., Nicole Jackson, honors the fortitude of Black women and creates spaces for them to be vulnerable. There are wellness activations dedicated to allowing Black women to be proactive in the mental and physical aspects of their care. Musical elements also offer the joy needed for attendees to tap into being the best version of themselves.

06 06 ESSENCE Festival of Culture (New Orleans, July 4-7) If there were ever a time to attend ESSENCE Festival of Culture, it’s this year, which will mark 30 years of the “party with a purpose.” It’s come a long way from its beginnings in 1994, with a focus now on everything from beauty, film, and wellness to even a space for the men in our lives (The Men’s Experience). We’re helping you do it all, from getting advice to keep your business in order and insight into the best ways to shepherd your family, to obtaining expert info for taking care of your body and mind, and of course, making sure you have a time. Come on out and celebrate 30 years with us.

07 07 CURLFEST 2024 (New York City, July 20) What started out as a spirited picnic has become a full-fledged movement. Black girls from across the globe spill into this event on a spacious lawn to show off their beautiful kinks, supple coils, and flowing curls. Frolic through the grass with your sisters, pick up the tea on new products, sip on some fresh coconut water, and snack on some bomb carnival-style favorites.

08 08 Woman Evolve Conference (Arlington, Texas, Sept. 26 – 28) Join Sarah Jakes Roberts and friends for three days of invigorating worship and uplifting conversation in Arlington. Have a faith informed experience where you can be surrounded by those who share your beliefs and motivations. Talk scripture with your fellow attendees, or just absorb the word and the insightful conversations from speakers.

09 09 Baldie Con (Atlanta, Sept. 27-29) This empowerment conference is dedicated to creating a space for women who are experiencing hair loss. As a society, we are still lacking when it comes to redefining beauty standards, but here, everyone is dedicated to reminding the world that bald is beautiful. Sisters embrace being bald and free together for three days. They shop, share, and support one another.