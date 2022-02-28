10 Instagram And Facebook Accounts To Follow That Create Safe Spaces for Black Women

Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

In a world that often counts Black women out, we need safe spaces we can call our own. Why? Because there is something comforting and healing about sharing spaces with women who have shared experiences, be it cultural similarities or familiar traumas.

Because Black women are creative, innovative, and forward-thinking, they’ve created so many digital spaces where women can congregate and be themselves.

We’ve compiled a list of eight Instagram and Facebook accounts that create safe spaces for Black women to ignite social change, craft, heal, and much more. If you’re looking to connect with like-minded Black women, network, or grow, jump into one of these communities below.

Mia Cooley – Black LGBTQ+ Moms & Parents (3.2K members)

Queer Black women and parents have unique experiences and challenges. As a queer Black woman herself, Cooley created this group to support other Black LGBTQ+ moms who are underrepresented. If you join this group, you’ll see conversations on healthy love, relationship building and parenting for this very important community.

Samia Burton – Sexual Essentials (191K followers)

Many of us Black folks grew up in homes that were religious, strict, or something in-between. This kind of upbringing can mean carrying lots of shame around sex and intimacy, especially as women. Samia Burton–a hands-on sex educator–is teaching Black women how to own their sexuality and take control of their pleasure. She often holds lives, Q&As in her Instagram Stories and also teaches virtual classes.

Depelsha McGruder – Moms of Black Boys United, Inc. (MOBB United) (168.9K members)

In 2016, Depelsha created Moms of Black Boys United as a Facebook group and thousands of moms jumped on board. Considering the challenges Black moms in America face, we can see why. Now a non-profit, Moms of Black Boys United has a mission to influence policies and change stereotypes that influence how Black boys and men are treated by law enforcement in our society. If you have a Black son or simply want to be an advocate, consider this hands-on community of moms.

Loading the player...

Dalychia Saah and Rafaella Fiallo – Afrosexology – (117K followers)

This dynamic duo creates a safe space for Black people to “discuss sexual exploration and liberation.” They share answers to burning questions people send to their DMs like “how do you let someone know you want to have sex?” and share general relationship reminders. They also host webinars, share workbooks, and have other resources you can tap into via their website.

Dasha Kennedy – The Broke Black Girl (177K members)

Your personal finance knowledge can determine the trajectory of your life, so the more you know, the better. Dasha Kennedy is a perfect example of lifting as you climb as she’s helped over 70,000 African American women jumpstart their personal finance journey. She offers an array of personal finance resources that are relevant to Black women and that are hopefully, helping close the wealth gap. She has created a safe space for Black women to receive financial literacy support, tools and resources. The Broke Black Girl also has a Facebook community with over 80k members if you prefer that to Instagram.

Erica Dickerson and Jamilah Mapp – Good Moms Bad Choices (60.4K followers)

Two cannabis and sex-positive single moms came together and created the Good Moms Bad Choices community. It started off as a podcast, but they now have a growing Instagram community filled with women who are moms or can simply relate to their musings. They cover a myriad of topics such as finances, dating, raising kids, and spirituality.

Delilah Antoinette – Black Girl’s Healing House (61K members)

Black Girl’s Healing House was created in 2018 by Delilah Antoinette to improve the relationship Black women have with their mental health. If you’re on a healing journey and looking for other women who are too, it may be a good group for you. Becoming a member would give you access to free and affordable resources through workshops, classes, retreats and services. It’s also a good way to find therapists, life coaches, herbalists, nutritionists, and other professionals who can help you begin your healing journey.

Shelah Marie – Curvy, Curly, Conscious – (65.3K followers)

Shelah Marie founded Curvy, Curly, Conscious to create a safe space for Black women to work through trauma, heal, and be “unruly.” It’s a vibrant Instagram community that also holds annual “Unruly Retreats” where women can spend time bonding, doing healing work and having fun.

Mary DeBoise – Black Girls Craft (213.4K members)

One thing about Black women is we’re diverse and can do anything–crafting included. Black Girls Craft creates a safe space for Black female creatives to be…well…creative and share their talents with other like minds. What’s wonderful about this group is that they forge relationships with crafting companies who hire artists to help pay it forward and improve representation. They also host workshops, create resources, and have an extended community for Black crafters looking to become their own bosses.

Joy Harden Bradford – Therapy for Black Girls – (493K followers)

You may or may not have heard of this platform but it’s a fantastic resource for Black women who need free mental health services. They host regular lives discussing common mental health topics and also have a website that contains a directory of therapists of color in case you’re looking for one. You can also join one of their virtual events (they recently had a sip and paint) or listen to the podcast.