Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 5

Darrel Hunter

Day five of New York Fashion Week had show goers waiting for runway presentations such as Brandon Maxwell, Wiederhoeft, COS, and Dion Lee. As they were coming and going to shows, appointments, and events, they wore ‘fits that teetered between high fashion and casual. Models off duty laughed and walked together in flowing skirts and trousers with comfy tops like a red striped jersey or a tube top. From denim to silk fabrics, skirts seemed to be a go-to for many this day.

Some opted for a blazer to achieve a put together look without layering too many items while others wore graphic T-shirts or crewneck sweatshirts and elevated their ‘fit with accessories like necklaces or sunglasses. Vibrant colors were worn like hot pinks, bright oranges, and a fusion of colors on some items. NYFW is almost over, however, these fashionable individuals make us want to keep going.

