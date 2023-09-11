Dion Lee’s SS24 Show Lit Up The Runway With Ultra-Luminous Skin

The Dion Lee SS24 show was a flurry of large leather shoulder bags, cut out dresses and over the knee boots. However, the clothes weren’t the only focus of attention. The holographic complexions made you do a double take as well.

Makeup lead Marcelo Gutierrez was inspired by the collection’s silver tones and industrial elements. “There’s a huge tech aspect to the show,” Gutierrez tells ESSENCE. “So we wanted to incorporate that in some way to the skin.” That said, Gutierrez took a hyper futuristic approach that emphasizes bone structure. “It’s AI meets New York Meets nightlife,” he says.

Although this Y3K luminosity was achieved, in large part, thanks to a silky highlighter, the skin prep was also equally important.​ First, Gutierrez and team used a white cream, on top of foundation, to highlight the cheekbones, brows and inner eye corners. Then, they made sure to set the faces with the Kjaer Weis Translucent Powder. Following this, Cream Bronzer was applied to contour the cheeks and nose. Lastly, the highlighter, Cream Glow in Ravishing, was applied to the high points of the face. In the end? “a metallic look that reads tech,” as Gutierrez says.

Overall? The show really embodied the essence of Dion Lee. “The brand has become synonymous with the nightlife culture here,” says Gutierrez. “It’s an incredibly creative team. Everyone has such a strong point of view and we all came together to create a cohesive narrative.”