Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 3

For day three of New York Fashion Week, showgoers were popping into presentations by Sergio Hudson, Advisry, Who Decides War, and more. The release of new collections by coveted designers allowed sartorial folks to put on their favorite pieces. Street style is all about wearing what makes you feel confident–and yesterday, the looks that Darrel Hunter shot showcased comfortable and chic ‘fits.

Sunday proved to be a tolerable weather day, so fashion insiders threw on pumps, mini dresses in sleek hues, head-turning denim separates and bold bodysuits. Take, for instance, Marsai Martin, who stunned in a bright yellow dress emblazoned with silver jewels–presumably gearing up for Area’s show. Karreuche Tran served up a gorgeous ‘fit in a houndstooth pattern that we absolutely loved. Another memorable ensemble that we enjoyed was a highlighter green tailored suit that featured black detailing. Keep scrolling to check out more killer street style looks.

Photos Courtesy of Darrel Hunter