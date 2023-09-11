Celebrity Look Of NYFW Spring Summer ’24 Day 3: Marsai Martin

Darrel Hunter

Marsai Martin in a warm toned yellow dress was exactly what we needed to see during this season’s New York Fashion Week. The young actress continues to blossom in her talents and recently in her personal style and fashion choices. While on the streets in between shows she was caught by our photographer Darrel Hunter. Her curve-hugging dress featured crystal details at the heart-shaped neckline and at the hemline of the dress. She opted for silver accessories, a trend that was undoubtedly started by Queen Bey at this point. Beyoncé’s request for concert attendees to wear silver to her birthday show has translated to the streets of fashion week too.

Martin’s artsy flat yet rounded silver earrings matched her stacked bangle bracelets. She wore two more rings to finish off her accessorizing that came in silver as well. To complete the full look she wore a pair of silver heels, keeping that Queen Bey theme going from head to toe. Even her hair was Beyoncé-eque as it cascaded down her back elegantly.

Martin’s look definitely puts her in the running for “It” Girl status, it’s only a matter of time. We can’t wait to see what else she’ll have in store to wear the rest of Fashion Week this season.