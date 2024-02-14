Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 5

SELEEN SALEH

Day five of New York Fashion Week commenced following an enchanting snowstorm in the morning. Guests were bundled up the best they could be without leaving behind their personal style. Fashion insiders were seen outside of shows like Bishme, House Of Aama, and Luar, captured by photographer Seleen Saleh.

Fur and wool coats filled the streets of New York City in an array of colors like one guest in a gray fur coat over a simple, chic ensemble including a white shirt, blue jeans, and a pair of black leather boots. Influencer and content creator Jazmine Rogers wore a green leather and fur trim coat over a white, drop-waist dress with a pleated hemline, paired with Mary Janes. The highlight of this outfit was her cookie Puppets and Puppets bag.

Actress Danai Gurira stepped out in the snow fashionably unfazed with a clear umbrella while wearing a black coat with fur panels over a black top and white ruched skirt. Gurira paired her look with black shoes and an accordion-style handbag. Sai de Silva of the Real Housewives of New York City stepped out wearing a gray wool coat over a black bustier top and matching gray pants that just barely grazed the ground.

Leather coats were also a must-have on this cold, wet day with one guest on a black leather coat over a dark tie-dye print dress with a corset layered over. Another attendee wore a black leather coat layered on top of a black hoodie and statement denim. They accessorized with a white purse and a blue scarf styled in a balaclava.

Keep scrolling to see all the best street style looks from day five, below.

