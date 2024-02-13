Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 4

SELEEN SALEH

We’re nearing the end of New York Fashion Week with a recap of the stylish looks from day four. Attendees were spotted in looks that were practical and functional as the temperature took a significant drop. Fashion is about expression and these showgoers expressed their unique sense of style in an assortment of ways. From monochromatic looks to colorful and vibrant ones, photographer Seleen Saleh captured it all.

This chilly day’s outfits seemed to be less about trends and more about comfort without forfeiting style. Editors were out and about this day like Jazmine Fox-Sullivan who donned a satin black coat with gold brooch adornments and a bright yellow bag to contrast her almost all-black look. Fashion director Jessica C. Andrews was spotted in a full burgundy look with a leather and shearling jacket over a leather skirt and a pair of white knee-high boots. Market editor Kia ​​Desiree Goosby dabbled in the “mob wife” trend with a deep brown and black fur jacket with sheer tights and bedazzled ballet flats.

Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson was spotted in a stunning gray coat over blue jeans. She pair this outfit with a pair of yellow heels. Similarly, stylist and fashion director Jessica Willis also went for a monochromatic look in a chic, understated way with a tan coat over a matching brown knit set with a pair of white boots. Elsewhere, fashion editor Cortne Bonilla wore an all-burgundy look with a matching jacket and skirt set paired with brown leather boots and a deep red handbag.

Telsha Anderson-Boone shined in an all-black outfit: a sophisticated black leather dress worn with a black knit sweater over her shoulder and black suede boots that tied her outfit together. Content creator Jeneé Naylor was show-ready in a black and white Diotima dress designed with striking ruffles and layers. She paired it with black knee high vinyl leather boots.

To check out all of the statement looks from day four, keep scrolling.

