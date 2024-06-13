Home2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture

Here’s Who's Performing Saturday Night At The 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Hosted by Kenny Burns, Saturday is a one-night-only affair that not only helps commemorate our 30th anniversary, but two decades of Usher's 'Confessions'
With the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture mere weeks away, people across the country are preparing their outfits and dusting off their dancing shoes to venture to the amazing city of New Orleans from July 4 – 7 to celebrate Black joy, Black music, and 30 years of loving us. Night 2 of the Evening Concert Series at Caesar’s Superdome features a star-studded lineup of amazing performers, including our Saturday headliner Usher, who will be celebrating 20 years of Confessions.

Hosted by Kenny Burns with the sounds of DJ Clark Kent moving the night along in between, Saturday is a one-night-only affair that not only helps commemorate our 30th anniversary but two decades of Usher’s R&B-defining classic album.

In addition to the main event, the night will be carried by more classic sounds from everybody’s favorite uncle Charlie Wilson, and a party hosted by DJ D-Nice, as he hosts a special edition of Quarantine Radio with a little help from his famous friends Sheila E., Big Boi, Tweet, Donell Jones, Lloyd, and Machel Montano (and a few surprise guests as well). And we can’t forget the musical stylings of Nigerian singer-songwriter Ayra Starr, who will kick off the evening’s festivities with her special brand of R&B/Afrobeats.

Here’s what to expect during Saturday’s concert series.

