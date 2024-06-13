Here’s Who's Performing Saturday Night At The 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

With the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture mere weeks away, people across the country are preparing their outfits and dusting off their dancing shoes to venture to the amazing city of New Orleans from July 4 – 7 to celebrate Black joy, Black music, and 30 years of loving us. Night 2 of the Evening Concert Series at Caesar’s Superdome features a star-studded lineup of amazing performers, including our Saturday headliner Usher, who will be celebrating 20 years of Confessions.

Hosted by Kenny Burns with the sounds of DJ Clark Kent moving the night along in between, Saturday is a one-night-only affair that not only helps commemorate our 30th anniversary but two decades of Usher’s R&B-defining classic album.

In addition to the main event, the night will be carried by more classic sounds from everybody’s favorite uncle Charlie Wilson, and a party hosted by DJ D-Nice, as he hosts a special edition of Quarantine Radio with a little help from his famous friends Sheila E., Big Boi, Tweet, Donell Jones, Lloyd, and Machel Montano (and a few surprise guests as well). And we can’t forget the musical stylings of Nigerian singer-songwriter Ayra Starr, who will kick off the evening’s festivities with her special brand of R&B/Afrobeats.

Here’s what to expect during Saturday’s concert series.

Usher We’re serious about our 30th! To help us ring it in right, our cover star Usher will hit the stage with a special one-night-only performance that celebrates a milestone of his own – the 20th anniversary of his iconic genre-defining classic, Confessions. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 06: Usher performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Charlie Wilson For the love of R&B, none other than the voice of a generation Charlie Wilson will be lighting up our stage at our 30th celebration of ESSENCE Fest with a show that’s sure to be “Outstanding.” ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 20: Singer Charlie Wilson performs onstage during “The Culture Tour” at State Farm Arena on February 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

D-Nice The man who brought the world together in one of its most uncertain times now brings music in all forms together in one fire show. America’s DJ returns to the ESSENCE Festival of Culture stage with special edition of Club Quarantine to celebrate our 30th, with a little help from his some of his famous friends and surprise guests… DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 05: DJ D-Nice performs onstage during Club Quarantine Live at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on August 05, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

TGT [Tank, Ginuwine, Tyrese] Powerhouses on their own but a force to be reconed with when they link up, Tyrese, Ginuwine, and Tank will hit the stage as TGT and the mics will be ON as they bring their individual and group catalogue of hits to the main stage. NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 07: (L-R) Tyrese, Ginuwine and Tank of TGT perform during the 2013 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 7, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Sheila E. The legendary singer and drummer will bring the throwback vibes to D-Nice’s Club Quarantine Live on Saturday night, performing some of her classic hits and accompanying new age classics. DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 07: Musician Sheila E. performs at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on July 7, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

Big Boi One half of Outkast, the titan of Southern Hip-Hop will nod to the genre’s rich southern history and lasting influence with a Club Quarantine-approved performance of some of his biggest, bass-heavy hits. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: Big Boi performs onstage during day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Donell Jones We know exactly where we wanna be when Donell Jones lets us know what’s up and hits the stage with some of his biggest hits during Club Quarantine Live. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 7: (EDITORS NOTE: A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) Donell Jones performs during National Black Arts Festival 2023 Gala & Artist Showcase at Southern Exchange Ballrooms on October 7, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Tweet The Southern Hummingbird will lend her lengendary voice to D-Nice’s Club Quarantine Live party on Saturday night, helping set the celebratory tone for our 30th birthday party. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 19: Singer Tweet performs onstage during the 8th Annual Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors)

Lloyd The NOLA-born, Atlanta-bred, down south crooner will perform his hip-rocking early-aughts R&B classics during Club Quarantine Live on Saturday night. Be sure to grab someone closeby and Get it, Shawty! MABLETON, GEORGIA – MAY 20: Singer Llloyd performs onstage during “An Evening Of R&B” concert at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on May 20, 2023 in Mableton, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Machel Montano The Trinidadian Soca artist will bring the energy and island vibes to the stage for a celebratory moment during Club Quarantine Live that is sure to get everyone in the stadium up off their feet. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Machel Montano performs during Soca Kingdom 40 Years Of Machel Montano at Barclays Center on September 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Ayra Starr The Nigerian singer & songwriter will grace the stage with a performance of her international smash hits. What better way to celebrate our 30th than with her sultry voice and hypnotic moves? Photo by Joseph Okpako

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.