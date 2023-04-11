Home · News

Sex Talk: A Guide To Erotic Meditation And Ways To Practice It

Mindfulness between the sheets? Yes, it’s possible. We tapped a sex expert to break down how to practice erotic wellness.
By Dominique Fluker

Believe it or not, the words erotic and meditation can be interconnected. Although eroticism is about sexual desire and the body, mindfulness, a form of meditation, can also be about being present and aware of sensations inside and outside your body. Being present and grounded in eroticism could be a great way to intensify your sexual experience with your partner or solo. Erotic meditation is a practice that involves slowing down to connect with your body and the sensations that it experiences. 

Additional names for erotic meditation can include mindful sex, sex meditation, meditation masturbation, orgasmic meditation, and tantric masturbation. The purpose of the practice is to experience a more profound sensual pleasure by committing yourself to expand your horizons with sexual play. Another purpose of erotic meditation is to help you focus and remain present during foreplay and intercourse, deepening your pleasure and connection to your body. 

There are also great benefits when it comes to practicing erotic meditation with your partner, as it can serve as a different approach to bonding according to Jacqueline Sherman, Ph.D. “It’s important to practice erotic meditation because it is a fun and relaxing way to create sexual novelty for yourself and your partner. Novelty is essential to our sex lives because it keeps us sexually excited. When we try something new and are sexually adventurous with our partner(s), it can deepen intimacy and feelings of closeness. In long-term relationships, novelty is linked to greater relationship satisfaction,” she states.

Explore four different ESSENCE-approved approaches to erotic meditation with your partner or solo.

