Celebrate Dry January With Mocktail Recipes From These Black Mixologists

08 Itty Bitty by Christina Viera of Bar Mordecai – Toronto

A force of nature in the bar world, Christina Viera of Bar Mordecai is a Wine and Spirits Education Trust nominated educator and was named as one of Canada’s 100 best bartenders of 2023. She has also made the Drink International’s Bar World 100 for three years in a row. This drink is intense, unexpected, and a bit spicy.

Ingredients

1.5 oz Seedlip Grove 42

1.5 oz macerated plum and Concord grape

.5 oz orgeat syrup

.75 oz lemon juice

3 oz club soda/seltzer water

1 oz ginger beer

2 dashes of rose water

Combine orgeat, lemon juice, Seedlip and rose water in a shaker tin. Add ice and whip shake for five seconds. In a Collins glass, layer the plum and Concord grape mixture at the bottom. Top with crushed ice. Add your club soda and ginger beer. Top with rose petals. Add a float of Angostura bitters to provide a bit of herbaceousness and warming spices. Or you can top it with a float of your favorite non-alcoholic aperitif like the ones from Curious Elixirs.