Celebrate Dry January With Mocktail Recipes From These Black Mixologists

Award-winning bartenders give us recipes for guilt-free libations for this month of sobriety (and beyond).
Millions of Americans brought in the new year with health and wellness goals. For some, that included forgoing alcohol for the month of January, perhaps longer. Whether it’s to cleanse after a season of non-stop holiday parties and drinks or for benefits like improved sleep, Dry January is all about a month of sobriety. However, you don’t have to miss out on the nostalgia or camaraderie that comes with a night out enjoying a cocktail or having a drink after a long day. Grab your best pals to host a spirit-free happy hour this month and beyond with these mocktail recipes from award-winning Black mixologists and bars. 

Restock Your Bar

Give your liquor cabinet the upgrade it deserves by adding these spirit and alcohol-free additions to your collection. As you read the recipes above, we’ve highlighted alternatives to wine and spirits. Here are a few more you should add.

Replace your favorite bitters with All the Bitter. From herbaceous to fruity or nutty, they have a zero-proof option to add a depth of flavor to your mocktails. 

For ready-made cocktails, Curious Elixirs have an assortment for every mood. I was pleasantly surprised to find Elixir No. 7. It is their version of my go-to drink, a French 75.

We can’t forget about the bubbly! Whether you want to unwind or pop bottles to celebrate something major, TOST is your new best bud. Sparkling wine and rose have never tasted better.

