Struggling With Dry January? Black Woman-Owned, Mocktail Club Has You Covered

The new year inspires new healthy habits, including lifestyle changes; this is where Dry January comes in. Dry January challenges participants to abstain from drinking alcohol for all 31 days of January and was created by a British organization called Alcohol Change UK. However, Dry January is mainly for the year’s first month; the benefits of sobriety span beyond January.

A study published in the BMJ Open shows that abstaining from alcohol in casual to moderate drinkers improves insulin resistance, weight, blood pressure, and cancer-related growth factors. Even if you’re not a heavy drinker, the effects of consuming alcohol consistently can still be detrimental. According to the CDC, alcohol use can lead to the development of chronic diseases and other serious problems, including high blood pressure, depression, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, digestive issues, cancer, and of the immune system, increasing the chances of getting sick.

As we head deeper into January and the new year, it may be an ideal time to reevaluate our relationship with alcohol and how we can find suitable, tasty solutions. That’s where Mocktail Club comes in. Created in 2018 by Pauline Idogho, Mocktail Club makes healthy, refreshing drinks reminiscent of classic cocktails but with a modern twist. Each of these sophisticated drinks, inspired by the founder’s global travels, is created with functional benefits and includes antioxidants and prebiotics for digestive health.

Idogho created the concept of Mocktail Club when searching for exciting and healthy non-alcoholic options but found limited options with rich and interesting flavors. In her quest to maintain my social experiences and inspired by my global travels, she began creating bold and daring flavors that are typically not found in non-alcoholic beverages.

Mocktail Club is perfect for people who want a healthier lifestyle and an alternative to alcohol but still want the kick; with delicious flavors like Havana Twist, Bombay Fire, Manhattan Berry, and Capri Spritz, all offerings are non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan.

Mocktail Club is excited to build a platform of better-for-you non-alcoholic beverages for sober curious, and mindful drinkers, with the added benefits of prebiotics and antioxidants. So, if you’re experiencing difficulty committing to Dry January, try out Mocktail Club and Idogho’s five tips for navigating the no-alcohol challenge.

Reframe Dry January.

Dry January doesn’t have to be about deprivation – so many brands now offer sophisticated non-alcoholic options that cater to an adult palette. Have fun discovering elevated non-alcoholic cocktails like Mocktail Club that taste great and provide health benefits like prebiotics and superfruits.

Dress up your drinks.

Use your favorite glassware and garnish. Just because you’re skipping the alcohol doesn’t mean your drink can’t feel like a sophisticated cocktail. For instance, you can serve Havana Twist with a salted-rim or add some dehydrated fruits.

Know Your Why.

Connecting Dry January to a purpose or goal will help keep you motivated. For example, reducing alcohol can improve sleep, energy, and mindfulness.

Share your goals.

Tell your friends and family about your intentions. Millions of people are participating in Dry January, so you are in great company. Having other people join in with you can be very helpful. You can also follow Mocktail Club for fun tips and activities during January.

Give yourself some grace.

If you do have a drink during the month, don’t be hard on yourself. Just try to get back on track as soon as possible.

Mocktail Club products are available on Amazon, Erewhon Market, and at select Whole Foods.