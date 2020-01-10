Getty Images

January is a month filled with a renewal in hopes and dreams for the New Year. It’s also a time when many people make a pledge to give up alcohol for 31 days in a social movement known as ‘Dry January.’ The challenge can feel a bit depressing for people that love to turn up at a good weekly brunch or happy hour with a mimosa or two, but it doesn’t have to be.

Instead of seeing ‘Dry January’ as a struggle, now is the time to get creative and add to your at-home bartender skills by trying your hand at making mocktails instead. Gone are the days when non-alcoholic drinks were seen as boring and tasteless, these days mocktails are tasty and unique mixes that even those who don’t participate in ‘Dry January’ can enjoy.

From fruity twists on classics to recipes that will still make you feel like you just popped bottles, we’ve rounded up a few delicious mocktail recipes that will make getting through ‘Dry January’ a breeze. Cheers!

01 Shirley Ginger INGREDIENTS: 4 cups Brooklyn Crafted Lemon Lime Ginger Beer 1 cup club soda or seltzer water 3 tbsp lime juice .25 cup grenadine Lime rounds Maraschino cherries Ice DIRECTIONS: Stir ginger beer, club soda, lime juice, and grenadine in a pitcher. Pour into tall glasses with ice. Garnish with lime rounds and or maraschino cherries. via Brooklyn Crafted Photo Credit: Brooklyn Crafted 02 Citrus Fizz INGREDIENTS: 1.75 oz Seedlip Grove 42 .75 oz organic marmalade cordial Sparkling water, to top DIRECTIONS: Combine Seedlip and cordial in a champagne flute and top with chilled sparkling water. via 1.75 oz Seedlip Grove 42 .75 oz organic marmalade cordial Sparkling water, to topCombine Seedlip and cordial in a champagne flute and top with chilled sparkling water. via Seedlip Photo Credit: Seedlip 03 Mango Mule INGREDIENTS: 4-5 slices of Cucumber 1 oz honey syrup 1.5 oz mango puree 1.5 oz fresh lime juice 1.5 oz ginger beer Ice DIRECTIONS: Muddle cucumber and honey syrup in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add the mango puree and lime juice and shake, covered, with ice vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain into a copper mug. Top with ginger beer and stir to incorporate. via 4-5 slices of Cucumber 1 oz honey syrup 1.5 oz mango puree 1.5 oz fresh lime juice 1.5 oz ginger beer IceMuddle cucumber and honey syrup in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add the mango puree and lime juice and shake, covered, with ice vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain into a copper mug. Top with ginger beer and stir to incorporate. via Against All Grain Photo Credit: Against All Grain 04 Virgin Paloma INGREDIENTS: 1.5 oz lime juice 1 oz grapefruit juice 1 oz agave syrup Healthy pinch of sea salt DIRECTIONS: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain over ice into a Collins glass and top with soda. via Toro NYC Photo Credit: Toro NYC

