Courtesy of Jonathan Jacobs for Christian Dior Parfums

The Dior Men’s Fall 2025 show in Paris was a masterclass in subtle luxury, blending femininity with the elevated everyday. Kim Jones’s designs spoke volumes in their quiet sophistication, captivating the audience both on the runway and among the impeccably dressed attendees. Among them was Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, who shared his pre-show ritual with us.

Ahead of major events, McLaughlin sets the tone with music, incense, and meticulous grooming. For the show, he drew inspiration from the collection—opting for a shell-pink knit paired with chocolate trousers and a leather messenger bag. McLaughlin shared his admiration for the Dior Men’s show, describing it as “a glimpse into the future” and a source of inspiration for the year ahead.

To complete the look, Dior US Sauvage Grooming Ambassador Vince Garcia crafted clean-cut, natural grooming for McLaughlin. Using the Dior Sauvage Men’s Care Collection, Garcia prepped his skin with the Sauvage Cleanser, Toner, and Serum, enhancing his natural glow. For hair, Garcia opted for a low wave cut with crisp edges, maintaining a natural hairline. For Garcia, there is nothing like “using my expertise to bring a vision to life and seeing the satisfaction when they look in the mirror”.

The Dior Men’s Fall 2025 show was not just a showcase of design but a celebration of artistry and individuality, from the runway to the grooming chair. McLaughlin’s polished look encapsulated the house culture of easy elegance.

