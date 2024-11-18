HomeBlack Celeb Couples

15 Photos Of Delroy Lindo And Wife Nashormeh's Love Over The Years

The esteemed English actor and his wife have been married for more than three decades. See sweet images from that span of time.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

For as long as actor and Scorpio Delroy Lindo has been performing fantastically on the big and small screen, making his film debut back in 1976, it may be a surprise to you that for the majority of that time, he’s been happily married. (As riveting as he was in Spike Lee’s Crooklyn, and as strong as their chemistry was, Alfre Woodard is not his real-life wife!) The English-American actor, born in London to Jamaican parents but in the U.S. since he was a teenager, has been married for more than 30 years. He tied the knot with his wife Nashormeh in 1990. The two share a son named Damiri, who was born in 2001. (Lindo was married once before to Kathi Coaston.)

While you may not see them all together very often, Lindo has said that his family has been a massive motivation for him, including in his decision to get not one degree but two (bachelor of arts degree in cinema at San Francisco State University in 2004, and a master’s degree in fine arts at New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study in 2014) after his successful career in Hollywood had already begun.

“My mom always wanted me to get a degree,” he told The Hollywood Reporter while promoting his past Hulu series with co-star Kerry Washington, UnPrisoned, in 2023. “I pursued acting, I never had a formal degree. So, I did it for myself, I did it for my son, and I did it for my mom.”

Damiri’s own college experience was inspired by his father’s experiences. The Sinners star encouraged him to also pursue higher education and to give that pursuit 110 percent.

“He talks about having seen me working on my thesis, getting up at 5 in the morning, 6 in the morning, and going down to my office. My son saw that,” he said. “It was a special achievement over and above how proud I am of the work that I have done as an actor. Getting those degrees was an added accomplishment that makes me feel a little more complete and a little more whole.”

But we’re sure that nothing makes the esteemed actor feel more complete than his beautiful brood. See photos of the Lindos, specifically of Delroy and his wife Nashormeh, over the years.

