A Closer Look At The Designer Looks Of Dawn Staley The NCAA’s Flyest Coach

Getty Images

One mainstay during March Madness that has taken over the fashion conversation recently is none other than Dawn Staley. Yesterday evening in Iowa, Staley, the head coach at the University of South Carolina won another NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament National Championship alongside her team. With her 2024 NCAA win she’s become the first Black college basketball coach to win three national championships. Though this is an impressive feat, what’s equally notable is how Staley puts forward a tremendous effort to express her style on the court during highly publicized games.

With the nation watching, she’s pulled off memorable style moments featuring pieces by Louis Vuitton, R13, and Gucci to name a few brands. Her eye for sleek, logo-heavy pieces, jackets in particular have led to her nickname “Louis Vuitton Dawn.” Staley’s penchant for designer items is considerably important. Basketball is a somewhat flashy sport so, it’s particularly refreshing to see her experiment with logo T-shirts, bomber jackets, and hoodies. Her looks offer an elevated juxtaposition to the stylish tunnel looks that are a part of leagues like the NBA.

On Sunday night, she wore a silver and black Louis Vuitton jacket and a pair of logo sneakers by the brand from the recent capsule with Tyler, the Creator. A pair of black sweatpants and bejeweled hoop earrings accompanied this look. On the bottom this outfit speaks to comfortability, but on top style takes precedence. For another recent game, Staley donned a fitted white and black Louis Vuitton logo jacket and satin sweatpants.

By utilizing logo-centric pieces and coveted designer items Staley is proving her willingness to stand out and create distinct fashionable moments. There’s a hint of bravado in each look she’s chosen to wear recently too. Overall, she’s offered herself up as a newly crowned fixture in fashion worthy of paying attention to. It’s clear she’s having fun with her outfits–each one exudes a hint of playful energy, this is evident in her beaded necklaces and bracelets she’s rarely seen without.

Below keep scrolling to check out Coach Dawn Staley’s most impressive looks from this season.

01 01 Connecticut v South Carolina Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Colonial Life Arena on February 4, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina. Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

02 02 Dawn Staley In R13 Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half of the game against the UConn Huskies at Colonial Life Arena on February 11, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina. Lance King/Getty Images

03 03 Dawn Staley In Givenchy Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks looks on in the fourth quarter during their game against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs at Colonial Life Arena on February 18, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina. Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

04 04 Dawn Staley In Gucci Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Tennessee Lady Vols during the semifinals of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 9, 2024 in Greenville, South Carolina. Eakin Howard/Getty Images

05 05 Dawn Staley In Gucci Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks looks on against the Presbyterian Blue Hose in the during the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March 22, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina. Eakin Howard/Getty Images

06 06 Dawn Staley In Louis Vuitton Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 29, 2024 in Albany, New York. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

07 07 Dawn Staley In Gucci Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 31, 2024 in Albany, New York. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

08 08 Dawn Staley In Louis Vuitton Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts in the first half during the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game against the NC State Wolfpack at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Steph Chambers/Getty Images