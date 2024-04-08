HomeFashion

A Closer Look At The Designer Looks Of Dawn Staley The NCAA’s Flyest Coach

Staley is largely respected as an athletic coach and former basketball player. But, this season, she’s entered her most stylish era yet.
By Robyn Mowatt ·

One mainstay during March Madness that has taken over the fashion conversation recently is none other than Dawn Staley. Yesterday evening in Iowa, Staley, the head coach at the University of South Carolina won another NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament National Championship alongside her team. With her 2024 NCAA win she’s become the first Black college basketball coach to win three national championships. Though this is an impressive feat, what’s equally notable is how Staley puts forward a tremendous effort to express her style on the court during highly publicized games. 

With the nation watching, she’s pulled off memorable style moments featuring pieces by Louis Vuitton, R13, and Gucci to name a few brands. Her eye for sleek, logo-heavy pieces, jackets in particular have led to her nickname “Louis Vuitton Dawn.” Staley’s penchant for designer items is considerably important. Basketball is a somewhat flashy sport so, it’s particularly refreshing to see her experiment with logo T-shirts, bomber jackets, and hoodies. Her looks offer an elevated juxtaposition to the stylish tunnel looks that are a part of leagues like the NBA.

On Sunday night, she wore a silver and black Louis Vuitton jacket and a pair of logo sneakers by the brand from the recent capsule with Tyler, the Creator. A pair of black sweatpants and bejeweled hoop earrings accompanied this look. On the bottom this outfit speaks to comfortability, but on top style takes precedence. For another recent game, Staley donned a fitted white and black Louis Vuitton logo jacket and satin sweatpants. 

By utilizing logo-centric pieces and coveted designer items Staley is proving her willingness to stand out and create distinct fashionable moments. There’s a hint of bravado in each look she’s chosen to wear recently too. Overall, she’s offered herself up as a newly crowned fixture in fashion worthy of paying attention to. It’s clear she’s having fun with her outfits–each one exudes a hint of playful energy, this is evident in her beaded necklaces and bracelets she’s rarely seen without.

Below keep scrolling to check out Coach Dawn Staley’s most impressive looks from this season.

