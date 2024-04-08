Exclusive: ‘The Gilded Age’ Director Crystle Roberson Dorsey’s Maternity Photos Are A Work Of Art

Larry Young

Love? Check. Marriage? Check. Baby in the baby carriage? Well, that’s up next for director Crystle Roberson Dorsey, who is presently expecting her first child with her husband, Queen Sugar and Bookie star Omar Dorsey. The Dorseys wed in two different ways. The first nuptials were in November 2023 in a small but lavish celebration in Santa Monica, Calif. They followed that up on New Year’s Eve with a star-studded bash at the same venue, the Hotel Casa Del Mar, called the “Celebration of Marriage.” During that event, they announced that that they were having a baby, saying it was the perfect time and place to celebrate their love and the life created through it.

Months later, the filmmaker, most recently behind the camera for HBO’s The Gilded Age and the Nat Geo TV series Genius: MLK/X, is preparing for her biggest project yet: motherhood. On the road to it, she’s started nesting, obsessing over the right lasagna recipe to suit her cravings, and is hoping to get down to business when it comes to finishing the nursery. It’s in stark, but comical contrast to the way Omar is getting ready for their child, his third.

“Funny thing is, Omar has literally been lifting weights and working out preparing to run after an active toddler,” she says. “I’ve been reading parenting books, meditating, and stretching.”

Both efforts are a means to an end, which is to make sure they’re ready for the blessing on the way — a baby boy. Crystle shared the gorgeous images from her maternity shoot in celebration of this next chapter, and talked to ESSENCE about her first pregnancy, what she’s most excited and nervous about, and the best advice she’s received so far about mama-hood.

ESSENCE: First and most importantly, how are you feeling in your first pregnancy?

Crystle Roberson Dorsey: I’m so grateful to God this has been a smooth pregnancy. My baby has been so nice to me [laughs], so no morning sickness or complications. Pregnancy after mid-thirties is considered “high risk,” so I didn’t know what to expect, but I’m so thankful to now be in my third trimester in a healthy way. I’m excited and so ready to meet my son.

Do you have any interesting cravings or habits during this time?

My mom ate pickles with ice cream and everything when she was pregnant with me, so I thought I would do the same, but I actually don’t have weird cravings. Instead, I will obsess over a certain recipe until I can have it. Lately I’ve been searching for the perfect lasagna with an all beef meat sauce!

As for habits, I’ve still been involved in my favorite pastime of directing television shows, which has kept me active and mentally busy. During the latter second and early third trimesters, I’ve helmed three episodes back to back for STARZ (Raising Kanan), Hulu (Reasonable Doubt) and NBC (Found), so we’ll see if baby comes out with a knack for filmmaking. My most recent project that aired was GENIUS: MLK/X, of which I attended the premiere with Omar and baby in tow.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: (L-R) Omar Dorsey and Crystle Roberson attends National Geographic’s “Genius: MLK/X” Beverly Hills premiere at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on January 29, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for National Geographic)

What are you most excited about when it comes to motherhood? What are you admittedly nervous about?

I’m excited to see my son’s eyes, hear his laugh, and watch him grow into his own unique personality. I think parenting is the toughest job in the world. And I have to say that’s what I’m most nervous about; raising a Black boy in today’s world and doing a great job at it. I wish I could shield his innocence from the world’s cruelties, but I know thats impossible. So I’m going to do my best and am grateful to have my husband by my side as the great father he is.

How is Omar feeling?

Omar has two beautiful girls, my bonus daughters, Olympia and Olivia (age 20 and 24) and he’s such a cool Dad. I love his relationship with them. He is excited about his first boy, who will be his namesake as little Omar, and I’m going to enjoy watching him teach our son how to be a man. He hasn’t had a “baby” in decades, so he’s excited about offering his maturity and life experience to little OJD.

How are you both preparing for baby Dorsey?

We have a great doula who helps to prepare us and also our hospital has virtual classes we’re enrolled in. I definitely feel more prepared now than I did during my first trimester. Also, the nursery isn’t quite done yet, and I am officially off work for summer so I’m in my nesting phase.

What’s the best advice you’ve received so far in this journey?

Some of the best advice I’ve received came when I expressed my nervousness about parenting. A wise man told me to simply “Do your very best!” When we think about it, thats all anyone can ever do. We can only give what we have. And even if you do everything “right” there will always be something you or your child feels you could have done better or differently. So allow yourself the grace and the freedom to be a mom who is also human. Do your best and love your child the best way you can. And that’s exactly what I plan to do.

01 01 An Ethereal Image Larry Young

02 02 Pretty in Prints Larry Young

03 03 A Charming Shot in a Classic Chair Larry Young

04 04 True Blue Larry Young

05 05 Give Mama Her Flowers Larry Young

06 06 Ready for the Next Chapter Larry Young

Vendors

Photographer: Larry Young

Fashion Stylist and Makeup Artist: Hannah Bijoux

Hairstylist: Candace Smart