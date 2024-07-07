Night 2 of Essence Festival at the Caesars Superdome was a remarkable experience. Attendees were dressed in an assortment of ensembles that felt geared towards an evening soaking in the greatest hits from acts who’ve been pivotal to the R&B and soul canon. With that being said, the stars who graced the stage held nothing back. Regarding their style, risks were taken–and they worked nearly effortlessly.
One celebrity who opted for a menswear take on glamour was Charlie Wilson. The beloved singer changed a few times–one outfit stood out–a sleekly tailored light-up black coat. For other songs in his set he donned an icy white blazer. He also decided to switch things up for another segment which was when he appeared in a sequin blazer in an elegant blue hue.
Usher was celebrating the 20th anniversary of his iconic album Confessions in attire that felt expansive. At one point he wore an oversized blazer with a sequined embellishment–at another moment he appeared in a lengthy fur coat and leather trousers. A striped two-piece tracksuit was a favorite of ours as well.
Below take a look at the best celebrity style moments from Night 2 of Essence Festival. Check out Night 1 here.