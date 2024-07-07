Getty Images

Night 2 of Essence Festival at the Caesars Superdome was a remarkable experience. Attendees were dressed in an assortment of ensembles that felt geared towards an evening soaking in the greatest hits from acts who’ve been pivotal to the R&B and soul canon. With that being said, the stars who graced the stage held nothing back. Regarding their style, risks were taken–and they worked nearly effortlessly.

One celebrity who opted for a menswear take on glamour was Charlie Wilson. The beloved singer changed a few times–one outfit stood out–a sleekly tailored light-up black coat. For other songs in his set he donned an icy white blazer. He also decided to switch things up for another segment which was when he appeared in a sequin blazer in an elegant blue hue.

Usher was celebrating the 20th anniversary of his iconic album Confessions in attire that felt expansive. At one point he wore an oversized blazer with a sequined embellishment–at another moment he appeared in a lengthy fur coat and leather trousers. A striped two-piece tracksuit was a favorite of ours as well.

Below take a look at the best celebrity style moments from Night 2 of Essence Festival. Check out Night 1 here.

01 01 Donell Jones Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage

02 02 Ginuwine Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE

03 03 Tyrese Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE

04 04 Tank Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE

05 05 Method Man Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage

06 06 Tweet Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE

07 07 Sheila E Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage

08 08 Charlie Wilson Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage

09 09 Charlie Wilson Erika Goldring/Getty Images

10 10 Charlie Wilson Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Charlie Wilson