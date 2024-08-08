HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Inside Shy And Ted's Stunning Wedding In Cabo San Lucas

The guy who was supposed to teach Shy how to play golf ended up being the man she said "I do" to in front of family, friends, and gorgeous views in Mexico.
Reem Photography
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Shy and Ted‘s love story is a reminder of why one must be open to trying new things. You never know. You could meet your soulmate.

Just as people were beginning to get back out there amid a pandemic that was slowly beginning to die down, in May of 2021, Shyeka was invited to an event being held by a friend. Unbeknownst to her, there were signs everywhere that she was supposed to meet her husband. Inside the event space, a wedding venue called The Sinclair in Baltimore, she talked about a desire to learn a new hobby. When someone told her about a guest named Theodore, who just happened to be an exceptional golfer, the two were introduced. In addition to learning a new skill, he could help her secure something else big. She joked, “Teach me golf so I can meet my husband on the course!” He agreed to help her on that mission.

But before they could even hit the green, a connection began to form. They talked the next day on the phone, touching base about how things would go, and the conversation ended up lasting six hours. A few days later, on Ted’s birthday, he prioritized her. Ted invited her out for that golf lesson. They started their day at the golf store, and he went out of his way to get her everything she needed to be a golfer. She found herself wanting him to be more than just her golf coach. He felt the same.

“His kindness and generosity made me realize he was offering more than just golf lessons,” she tells ESSENCE. “We just really connected, and since that very day, we were inseparable.”

It didn’t take long for them to fall in love. They began to realize they might have found their person, even if they hadn’t set out looking for that when they first met at The Sinclair. In no time, Ted, who lived in D.C., was making the hour-plus drive quite often to spend time with her in Baltimore.

“I drove every day to spend any time I could with her,” he says. “She was worth every mile.”

For Shy, Ted’s clear intentions and willingness to do anything and everything to make her happy let her know she’d met her match.

“I feel a deep oneness with him. He pushes me to grow, and I know I can always depend on him. His unwavering support inspires me to show up for him in ways I never have before,” she says.

For Ted, he realized she was the wife he didn’t know he needed. “I knew Shy was the one because she embodied everything I didn’t know I should be looking for in a woman,” Ted shares. “I had never actively pursued marriage, though I wasn’t against the idea. But with Shy, the only thing I could think of every time I saw her, spoke to her, or spent time with her was how amazing she was. She felt like my wife.”

And so, he knew he had to actually make her that. In the fall of 2022, Ted decided to pop the question. He surprised her with what was supposed to be a quick weekend getaway to Amsterdam. However, he surprised her again, as she found out while in The Netherlands that they would be making a stop in Venice.

“She was so impressed by my planning, like, ‘Babe, you did really good.’ I said but wait, there’s more!” he recalls. “We then took a boat to the square, where a gondola awaited. We began the gondola ride and she still had no clue. As we approached a specific bridge, I signaled my photographer. I got down on one knee and proposed, and Shy said yes!”

He adds, “It was all worth it to see how happy she was, and it meant so much to me to ensure it was an experience she’d never forget.”

Reem Photography

And so, on April 4, 2024, on a sunny evening at The Cape in Cabo San Lucas, Shy and Ted officially became husband and wife. With a theme of sophistication meets opulence, the pair were surrounded by lush views, beautiful blue waters, soft florals, and plenty of love from friends and family. It was the ideal way to start their next chapter.

“Everything about the day was perfect—the view, the weather, the love all around us,” Ted says. “I want to give her the world, and this was the perfect beginning to our forever.”

See images from their special day, learn more about their bond, and fall in love with their love in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Wedding Planner & Designer: Lauren Dickens

Photographer: REEM Photography

Videographer: Bricks Group Media Films

Wedding Dress Designer: Eze Azenabor

Groom’s Suit: Shaw’s Covenant

Hair & Makeup: Shy Watters Hair Studio

Venue and Catering: The Cape, a Thompson Hotel

Floral Design, Production & Rentals: Rhonda Caldwell of The Main Event

Stationery: Boxed Wedding Invitations

