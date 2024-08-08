Bridal Bliss: Inside Shy And Ted’s Stunning Wedding In Cabo San Lucas

Reem Photography

Shy and Ted‘s love story is a reminder of why one must be open to trying new things. You never know. You could meet your soulmate.

Just as people were beginning to get back out there amid a pandemic that was slowly beginning to die down, in May of 2021, Shyeka was invited to an event being held by a friend. Unbeknownst to her, there were signs everywhere that she was supposed to meet her husband. Inside the event space, a wedding venue called The Sinclair in Baltimore, she talked about a desire to learn a new hobby. When someone told her about a guest named Theodore, who just happened to be an exceptional golfer, the two were introduced. In addition to learning a new skill, he could help her secure something else big. She joked, “Teach me golf so I can meet my husband on the course!” He agreed to help her on that mission.

But before they could even hit the green, a connection began to form. They talked the next day on the phone, touching base about how things would go, and the conversation ended up lasting six hours. A few days later, on Ted’s birthday, he prioritized her. Ted invited her out for that golf lesson. They started their day at the golf store, and he went out of his way to get her everything she needed to be a golfer. She found herself wanting him to be more than just her golf coach. He felt the same.

“His kindness and generosity made me realize he was offering more than just golf lessons,” she tells ESSENCE. “We just really connected, and since that very day, we were inseparable.”

It didn’t take long for them to fall in love. They began to realize they might have found their person, even if they hadn’t set out looking for that when they first met at The Sinclair. In no time, Ted, who lived in D.C., was making the hour-plus drive quite often to spend time with her in Baltimore.

“I drove every day to spend any time I could with her,” he says. “She was worth every mile.”

For Shy, Ted’s clear intentions and willingness to do anything and everything to make her happy let her know she’d met her match.

“I feel a deep oneness with him. He pushes me to grow, and I know I can always depend on him. His unwavering support inspires me to show up for him in ways I never have before,” she says.

For Ted, he realized she was the wife he didn’t know he needed. “I knew Shy was the one because she embodied everything I didn’t know I should be looking for in a woman,” Ted shares. “I had never actively pursued marriage, though I wasn’t against the idea. But with Shy, the only thing I could think of every time I saw her, spoke to her, or spent time with her was how amazing she was. She felt like my wife.”

And so, he knew he had to actually make her that. In the fall of 2022, Ted decided to pop the question. He surprised her with what was supposed to be a quick weekend getaway to Amsterdam. However, he surprised her again, as she found out while in The Netherlands that they would be making a stop in Venice.

“She was so impressed by my planning, like, ‘Babe, you did really good.’ I said but wait, there’s more!” he recalls. “We then took a boat to the square, where a gondola awaited. We began the gondola ride and she still had no clue. As we approached a specific bridge, I signaled my photographer. I got down on one knee and proposed, and Shy said yes!”

He adds, “It was all worth it to see how happy she was, and it meant so much to me to ensure it was an experience she’d never forget.”

And so, on April 4, 2024, on a sunny evening at The Cape in Cabo San Lucas, Shy and Ted officially became husband and wife. With a theme of sophistication meets opulence, the pair were surrounded by lush views, beautiful blue waters, soft florals, and plenty of love from friends and family. It was the ideal way to start their next chapter.

“Everything about the day was perfect—the view, the weather, the love all around us,” Ted says. “I want to give her the world, and this was the perfect beginning to our forever.”

See images from their special day, learn more about their bond, and fall in love with their love in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A Blushing Bride For her big day, Shy wore a beautiful gown from popular bridal dress designer Ese Azenabor. Reem Photography

02 02 A First Look “My favorite moment from the wedding was our first look. It was incredibly important to me because I wanted us to have a quiet, intimate moment together before the ceremony and reception began. In that brief silence, standing face to face, we were able to truly see and feel each other, away from all the excitement,” Shy says. “This moment of pure connection reminded us of the deep bond we share and the commitment we’ve made. It’s a memory I’ll cherish forever, symbolizing the importance of finding and holding onto our private moments in the midst of life’s celebrations.” Reem Photography

03 03 How Ted Knew Shy Was the One “She felt like my wife. It wasn’t just a thought; it was a feeling she awoke in me,” he says. “I wanted to provide for her and protect her.” Reem Photography

04 04 Here Comes…the Groom As the ceremony began, Ted made his entrance in a suit by Shaw’s Covenant, a custom clothier in Baltimore. Reem Photography

05 05 The Bridal March “I knew Ted was my person because everything with him felt so light and effortless,” says Shy, captured walking down the aisle with her dad to meet him at the altar. “I never had to wonder about his intentions—he was always open and intentional with me.” Reem Photography

06 06 A Sand Ceremony You can’t go wrong with a classic sand ceremony, which is meant to represent two uniting as one. Reem Photography

07 07 Mr. and Mrs. Smith “One of my favorite moments at our wedding was the ceremony. It was the moment we got to share our vows with one another in front of our family and friends. It was so special to me because from the first time I met Shy, I knew she’d be my wife. In fact, I told one of my friends on that very first day, ‘She’s the one!’” Ted says. “At this moment it was happening! I’m not always great with words, but on our wedding day, I made sure to express my love and commitment to her fully.” Reem Photography

08 08 A Delightful Destination for a Wedding “We chose Cabo for our wedding because we wanted an April celebration that was warm but not too hot. Cabo in April offered the perfect blend of luxury and warmth,” Shy says. “When our wedding planner Lauren introduced us to a variety of venues, The Cape’s size captivated us. We envisioned an intimate setting where our guests could connect deeply while enjoying Cabo’s stunning views of The Arc. With ocean views from every room, our guests were able to both celebrate with us and unwind in paradise.” Reem Photography

09 09 The Decor Inspiration “The theme for our wedding was a celebration of beautiful elegance with a touch of glamour,” Shy says. “We shared two inspiration pictures and a color palette with Lauren, our wedding planner, and she truly exceeded our expectations in bringing our vision to life. Every detail was thoughtfully curated to enhance the elegance and subtle glamour of the day, resulting in a wedding that was both stunning and harmonious.” Reem Photography

10 10 Get Into the Details A close shot of the bride’s stunning veil, and her makeup and hair, which was done by the bride and her team. She’s a popular cosmetologist in Baltimore. Reem Photography

11 11 Cocktail Hour “We meticulously considered every detail to ensure convenience, with easy transitions from the ceremony to cocktail hour to the reception. The rooftop sunset during cocktail hour was magical, and the food, drinks, views, and service were all exceptional,” she says. “We are profoundly grateful for how perfectly it all came together. We had an amazing time celebrating!” Reem Photography

12 12 Soft and Sophisticated “We envisioned a setting where sophistication met opulence, and to achieve this, we asked our guests to embrace a palette of nude tones. We also chose to wear these soft hues ourselves, creating a seamless sense of cohesion and unity with our guests,” Shy says. Reem Photography

13 13 A Sunset Celebration Is anyone else obsessed with the decor setup for couple’s reception? The floral details, the twinkling lights overhead, and the gorgeous sky give us all the feels. Reem Photography

14 14 Let’s Dance! Anyone who has ever planned a wedding knows there’s nothing like finally getting to the day and celebrating. As you can see, Shy and Ted let their hair down, along with their guests. Reem Photography

15 15 What the Future Holds “What we look forward to most about life together is embracing every experience, big or small, and the memories we’ll create along the way,” Shy says. “We share a deep love for travel and are excited to explore new places together. Our different interests and desires for growth bring a rich tapestry to our relationship, and we complement each other perfectly—where one falls short, the other steps in, creating a beautiful harmony. We can’t wait to savor every moment of our journey and build a loving, wonderful family.” Reem Photography

