First-Time Golfer? Here’s What You Should Wear

GETTY IMAGES

Whether you’re inspired by Tiger Woods’ legendary Masters victories or the golf scenes in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” stepping onto the golf course for the first time is exhilarating and a bit daunting. But fear not! Your golfing experience should be as stylish as it is fun. From functional skirts to trendy golf shoes, we’ve got you covered with a guide to the best Black-owned golf apparel brands that will ensure you look and feel your best on the green.

As golf becomes more inclusive and diverse, these brands are not only changing the game with their unique designs but also promoting representation and community. Here are four standout Black-owned golf apparel brands perfect for first-time golfers.

East Side Golf: Where Streetwear Meets Golf

East Side Golf is revolutionizing golf apparel by blending streetwear aesthetics with traditional golf attire. Founded by Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper, both former collegiate golfers, East Side Golf is all about breaking down barriers and making golf accessible to everyone. Their signature logo, featuring a Black man in jeans and a sweatshirt swinging a golf club, symbolizes their mission to challenge stereotypes and bring authenticity to the sport. Expect to find high-quality polos, rompers, hoodies, and caps that seamlessly transition from the course to casual outings.

Blackballed Golf: Tradition Meets Innovation

Blackballed Golf is dedicated to honoring the traditions of golf while pushing the boundaries of innovation. Founded by former NFL player Matt Daniels and K-12 athletic director Jordan Griffin, it aims to break cultural barriers and celebrate the sport. Their collection includes everything from tailored pants to breathable and stylish skirts, all designed to enhance performance and style. With a commitment to quality and attention to detail, Blackballed Golf ensures that first-time golfers can step onto the course with confidence and flair.

LBOW Golf: Live Boldy

LBOW Golf is changing the game of golf attire by creating a welcoming space where culture and performance collide. Founded by Dr. Jaeson Courseault, a physician and avid golfer who often found himself as the only person of color on the course, LBOW Golf is more than just a clothing brand—it’s a movement. Their collection includes performance polos, elegant dresses and stylish accessories that are perfect for making a statement on and off the course. LBOW Golf’s commitment to excellence ensures that every piece is both functional and fashionable.

Fairway Golf Culture

Fairway Golf Culture is making waves in the golf world with its vibrant colors and unique designs. Founded by Black Detroiter Joi Stewart, the brand is all about bringing inclusivity and individuality to the golf course. Their designs are bold, featuring breathable fabrics and modern cuts. From casual tees to performance polos, Fairway Golf Culture offers versatile pieces that cater to golfers of all levels.

Your first time on the golf course should be an unforgettable experience, and dressing the part is a big step toward feeling confident and comfortable. These Black-owned golf apparel brands combine style, functionality, and cultural pride, ensuring you can make a statement while enjoying the game. So, gear up, hit the green, and tee off in style with these fantastic brands that celebrate diversity and innovation in golf.