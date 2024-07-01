Shonda Rhimes Joins Tiger Woods As The Owner Of An LA Golf Club

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Shonda Rhimes attends Netflix’s “Bridgerton” Season 3 World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Shonda Rhimes is in her golf girl era.

The lauded television producer and writer recently shared that she is the newest part owner of the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), a group launched by golfing legend Tiger Woods.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my involvement as the newest owner of Los Angeles Golf Club, the inaugural team in the @tglgolf league,” Rhimes wrote in an Instagram caption making the announcement. “I can’t wait to bring my passion for golf to this incredible venture. “Joining this team is an honor and, as someone who believes in the power of storytelling and community, I’m eager to see how we can elevate the game together. Let’s tee off on this new journey. We are LAGC.”

Rhimes joins Serena and Venus Williams, Alexis Ohanian Sr., and Antetokounmpo brothers Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex as part owner of the club.

The Los Angeles Golf Club launched last year to much fanfare as the flagship team of TGL presented by SoFi, a visionary team golf league developed in collaboration with golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports, PGA TOUR, and ESPN.

Neal Hubman, Club President, states “This development highlights the club’s commitment to democratizing golf locally while sending a signal to golf fans everywhere that Los Angeles is and always will be a mainstay in the next generation of this sport.”

“Los Angeles is the perfect home for our TGL team,” Ohanian Sr. said around the time of the League’s launch. “This city embodies the intersection of sports, technology, and entertainment, making it an ideal backdrop for the innovation and excitement we aim to bring to the world of golf and its fans. We see tremendous opportunities to leverage technology to bring golf closer to its fans and to provide an immersive and interactive experience that will captivate both seasoned golf enthusiasts and new fans. To wit, my wife Serena and I have enjoyed as Olympia’s taken a liking to golf, so I’m proud to announce that they’re both owners in this club as well — as is the little one on the way! This is another piece of the legacy I’m building for my family and I hope this team can become a part of many families’ lives, too.”