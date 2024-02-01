HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Rubi And Cleveland Celebrated Their Love With A Huge Party, And Second Line Parade, In Downtown New Orleans

The couple wed in the same venue Serena Williams said "I do" in, enjoying live performances, a second line, a Drago's food truck and more.
Jeremy Tauriac
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

For all the flack that social media can get these days, one beautiful benefit is its power to propel connections. Case in point: the love story of Rubi and Cleveland. While they met in person “passively” back in 2016, they wouldn’t truly have their first in-depth conversation until 2018. It happened because Cleveland, CEO of one of the largest Black-owned advertising agencies in the Spears Group, started to notice Rubi, a celebrated civil defense attorney, online. From what he saw on social media, he thought her to be beautiful, classy and started to share his growing interest in her with mutual friends, putting a bug in their ear to take to her.

In the end though, it would be a DM sent by Cleveland on Juneteenth in 2018 that would set things in motion. Granted, it was about race and equity, which isn’t super romantic (but important!), but he caught Rubi’s attention and kept it. They took things slow, and the two would go on their first date two years later, falling in love shortly after.

Long before then though, Cleveland had a feeling he’d found his person. It was confirmed when they found themselves spending a lot of time together during the pandemic, also sharing that time with his son, Cleveland IV.

“He took to her immediately and her care for him was so organic and genuine,” he tells ESSENCE. He was sold.

As for Rubi, Cleveland’s support of her following the loss of her father after a sudden illness made it clear that he was the one. Both on the same page, he decided to pop the question in December of 2022 during a small family trip to celebrate her mother’s birthday. But after travel plans were thwarted due to a storm, he halted his own plans for a few days, waiting to propose on New Year’s Eve instead in their hometown of New Orleans. The courtyard at the Eliza Jane Hotel had captured Rubi’s heart during a previous visit, and he decided that would be the perfect place to pop the question. He decked out the space in lovely florals and huge letters that spelled out “Marry Me.” Family members and loved ones she thought were traveling for the holiday surprised Rubi at Cleveland’s home to celebrate their engagement.

Less than a year later, on Nov. 18, 2023, the couple said “I do” in their hometown, tying the knot at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, where Serena Williams wed her own prince, Alexis Ohanian, in November 2017.

The ceremony was beautiful, and emotional, while the reception was a party. There was a live band; a surprise performance by New Orleans crooner S-8ighty as well as R&B singer Major for their first dance; the couple changed clothes to make another grand entrance to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares”; and they closed out the evening with a Second Line through downtown NOLA.

The theme for the wedding was “Love, Authenticity and Fun,” and based on the gorgeous images from the day, that was truly what the day encapsulated. Check out more of how their memorable moment came together, the Black vendors they worked with to make it happen, and what the future holds for the new Mr. and Mrs in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Floral and Decor: Distinctive Event Design

Wedding Planner: Elegance By Ace

Photography: Jeremy Tauriac

Videography: Jordan Jeanty

Installations: Pop NOLA

