Bridal Bliss: Rubi And Cleveland Celebrated Their Love With A Huge Party, And Second Line Parade, In Downtown New Orleans

For all the flack that social media can get these days, one beautiful benefit is its power to propel connections. Case in point: the love story of Rubi and Cleveland. While they met in person “passively” back in 2016, they wouldn’t truly have their first in-depth conversation until 2018. It happened because Cleveland, CEO of one of the largest Black-owned advertising agencies in the Spears Group, started to notice Rubi, a celebrated civil defense attorney, online. From what he saw on social media, he thought her to be beautiful, classy and started to share his growing interest in her with mutual friends, putting a bug in their ear to take to her.

In the end though, it would be a DM sent by Cleveland on Juneteenth in 2018 that would set things in motion. Granted, it was about race and equity, which isn’t super romantic (but important!), but he caught Rubi’s attention and kept it. They took things slow, and the two would go on their first date two years later, falling in love shortly after.

Long before then though, Cleveland had a feeling he’d found his person. It was confirmed when they found themselves spending a lot of time together during the pandemic, also sharing that time with his son, Cleveland IV.

“He took to her immediately and her care for him was so organic and genuine,” he tells ESSENCE. He was sold.

As for Rubi, Cleveland’s support of her following the loss of her father after a sudden illness made it clear that he was the one. Both on the same page, he decided to pop the question in December of 2022 during a small family trip to celebrate her mother’s birthday. But after travel plans were thwarted due to a storm, he halted his own plans for a few days, waiting to propose on New Year’s Eve instead in their hometown of New Orleans. The courtyard at the Eliza Jane Hotel had captured Rubi’s heart during a previous visit, and he decided that would be the perfect place to pop the question. He decked out the space in lovely florals and huge letters that spelled out “Marry Me.” Family members and loved ones she thought were traveling for the holiday surprised Rubi at Cleveland’s home to celebrate their engagement.

Less than a year later, on Nov. 18, 2023, the couple said “I do” in their hometown, tying the knot at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, where Serena Williams wed her own prince, Alexis Ohanian, in November 2017.

The ceremony was beautiful, and emotional, while the reception was a party. There was a live band; a surprise performance by New Orleans crooner S-8ighty as well as R&B singer Major for their first dance; the couple changed clothes to make another grand entrance to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares”; and they closed out the evening with a Second Line through downtown NOLA.

The theme for the wedding was “Love, Authenticity and Fun,” and based on the gorgeous images from the day, that was truly what the day encapsulated. Check out more of how their memorable moment came together, the Black vendors they worked with to make it happen, and what the future holds for the new Mr. and Mrs in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 The Bride and Her Tribe Rubi and her faves were all smiles ahead of the ceremony. Jeremy Tauriac

02 02 The Groom and His Guys Cleveland and his groomsmen were in good spirits as well pre-ceremony, including his adorable son and namesake. Jeremy Tauriac

03 03 Now That’s an Entrance Rubi had her bridesmaids’ jaws on the floor as she stepped out in her full look for her big day. Jeremy Tauriac

04 04 Here Comes the Bride Another time that Rubi had all eyes on her in awe was when she made her entrance for the ceremony with her mother. Her father passed away a week after Cleveland’s new year’s proposal, so her mom was the only person she could have seen holding her hand into the next chapter of her life. “I was so emotional walking down the aisle for a number of reasons,” she says. “I had found my one. My perfect one. Knowing how God has blessed me with something and someone so special had me overcome with emotion in the moment.” She adds, “And I never thought that I would experience this moment without my dad by my side. So the moment was definitely bittersweet.” Jeremy Tauriac

05 05 The Lucky Groom Cleveland takes in the beauty of his bride as she makes her entrance. Jeremy Tauriac

06 06 The First Kiss The couple said I do and shared their first kiss in front of a beautiful wall full of candles, brought together by Black-owned company Distinctive Event Design. Jeremy Tauriac

07 07 A Round of Applause for the Dress Ruby strikes a pose in her tiered, strapless white bridal gown in front of a wall of white candles, curtains and roses. Jeremy Tauriac

08 08 A Sweet Moment Cleveland sneaks a kiss — on her shoulder — during their post-ceremony photo shoot. Jeremy Tauriac

09 09 The Venue Stunning much? Thanks to NOLA-based wedding planning company Elegance by Ace, the space at the Contemporary Arts Center was made into a dream come true for the couple. It was a big deal because the fact that it was a blank canvas initially made Rubi resistant to choosing the space. But after seeing it decked out for a charity fundraiser, she was all in. “We had also seen amazing pictures from Serena Williams’s wedding in the exact same space,” she says. Jeremy Tauriac

10 10 Fill This Space With Love The colors for the day were jewel tones, while the theme, as mentioned, for the celebration was “Love, Authenticity and Fun.” They conveyed that with a large stage for performances throughout the night, a huge dance floor, hometown favorite Drago’s having a food truck outside, as well as other food stations versus plated dinner so guests could move about freely, socialize with everyone and enjoy themselves. Jeremy Tauriac

11 11 The First Dance For the couple’s first dance, they slow danced to the sounds of the beautiful voice of MAJOR.

12 12 Show Time NOLA’s own S-Eighty took the stage as a surprise to Rubi to perform his hit wedding song, “Meet Me Halfway.” Jeremy Tauriac

13 13 Frisky Fun Garter removals are one of our favorite wedding moments. They’re a mix of awkwardness (mostly for the guests) and fun (for the bride and groom) that brings cheers and laughs. That was certainly the case for Cleveland and Rubi. Jeremy Tauriac

14 14 Fly Fashions The attire for the couple’s big day was black tie formal. Men wore tuxedos, the women wore black floor-length gowns. Everyone was literally in black except the bride and groom. Rubi would change into an embellished look for the reception, which you can get a peek at here. Jeremy Tauriac

15 15 Fall in Line Led by a brass band, Rubi, Cleveland and their wedding guests ended the night with a Second Line through the streets of downtown New Orleans alongside members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club. Jeremy Tauriac

16 16 Into Forever So what’s next? The couple are looking forward to expansion. They hope to continue to grow in love, faith, business and family (“a kid or two” to join little Cleveland). But first, entrepreneurial endeavors are planned. They’re also looking forward to continuing growing as best friends, ready to take on whatever challenges, and blessings, life brings together. Jeremy Tauriac

Vendors

Floral and Decor: Distinctive Event Design



Wedding Planner: Elegance By Ace



Photography: Jeremy Tauriac

Videography: Jordan Jeanty

Installations: Pop NOLA