Bridal Bliss: Brought Together By A DM, Macee And Trae Said ‘I Do’ With A Breathtaking Bash In Baltimore

Terri Baskin

When entrepreneur Macee first met Trae in 2014, it happened because she slid in his DMs. She wasn’t looking for love, or even a simple good time when she made the move, but rather, to discuss a business opportunity. Nevertheless, they hit it off. A week later, they were doing more than business, meeting up for the first of what would be many dates.

“We literally had one date and we both knew we had found the one,” she tells ESSENCE. “He’s never left my side since.”

Trae decided in 2019 to keep Macee by his side, proposing to her during an annual cookout at her parents’ house. He gathered her whole family as well as friends, with a whopping 200 people present as he got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage.

“We felt like we were on cloud 9, which is how we came up with our wedding hashtag: #OnCloudCaple,” she says. “It was such a magical moment with our close friends and family there to celebrate our love.”

It would come second only to Macee and Trae’s wedding day, on May 29. The couple said I do in an extravagant celebration at the Sagamore Pendry Hotel in Baltimore. It was only right to go big considering the couple had their plans turned upside down, changing their date twice from a fall 2020 wedding to a spring 2021 bash due to the pandemic. But it was all worth the wait.

“After all the stress, everything that we wanted came together beautifully,” she says.

And she’s not kidding! From the images alone, it’s clear it was a stunning ceremony and reception. Check out all of the photos of their special day and learn more about their love story and what married life is like after the “I dos.”

Vendors

Photographer: Terri Baskin

Planning and Design: B Astonished Events

Floral Designer: BCG Events

Production/Flooring/Chairs: The Light Source Company

Draping: 27 Studios

Linens and Chargers: DC Rental

Stationary: By Dami Studios

Bride’s Dresses: Pantora Bridal and Matopedia

Groom’s Tuxedo: Tuxedo House

Cake: Couture Cakes by Sabrina

