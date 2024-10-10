HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Malika And Daniel's Wedding Day Took Luxury To New Heights

With a cake over six feet tall, Ace of Spades being poured, and white roses everywhere, the couple went all out to celebrate their love.
Mesus Studios
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

If you’re a woman who scoffs at the idea of using dating apps to find love, Malika was once that girl, too. A firm believer in the importance of meeting potential mates in everyday life, she focused on putting herself out there, literally, instead of swiping through apps at home.

“I was one of those girls that took life way too seriously and looked at dating apps as desperate or for people who couldn’t get a date in the ‘real world,'” she recalls. Nevertheless, the real world wasn’t bringing about the suitors she’d hoped for. She realized she shouldn’t knock the apps without at least trying one.

“After failed relationships and dating that led nowhere, I decided to give online dating a try,” she says.

She chose Bumble, and her experience was a metaphor for life: You get what you pay for. Once she shelled out for a superior experience, she met Daniel — the man who would be her husband.

“The first few weeks were a disaster,” she admits. “But one day I decided to pay for the premium plan. The app promoted that the premium plan would give you ‘better options,’ and that’s when I matched with Daniel. With Bumble, the women have to approach the guy first, so I said something cheesy, and the rest was history.”

The two connected in January 2019, and it didn’t take long for them to realize the other could be the one.

“From the beginning, Malika has always been a team player, and that is something that stuck out to me,” Daniel says. “Malika is also very family-oriented, and that is something I knew I wanted in a wife.”

“I used to hate when I asked couples this question, and they responded, ‘When you find your person, you just know,’ but that’s the honest truth,” says Malika. “Once Daniel officially asked me to be his girlfriend in March of 2019, I just had a sense of relief; I didn’t feel on edge or anxious about dating, which I usually felt. It seemed like we instantly started including each other in future plans, and I just knew he was my person.”

After two months of dating and two years of being in a relationship, in October of 2021, Daniel proposed to Malika in front of a room of family and close friends, surrounded by gorgeous candles and white rose petals all over the floor.

Mesus Studios; Ryan Eda

They followed up that big moment with an even bigger expression of love — four epic photo shoots in Washington, D.C., to announce their engagement. They went with the theme of something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue. The “old” was a celebration of Daniel’s Ghanaian roots, so the couple wore kente straight from Bonwire, Ghana. For the new, she wore white, he donned black, very much in line with what their wedding day looks would be. Their future. For the borrowed, she wore a brooch from her late grandmother on top of a green gown, and for the blue, she wore a voluminous blue dress, and he matched her in a blue sweater.

So you know the wedding day had to be peak opulence, right?

Malika and Daniel didn’t disappoint. From invitations with a structure of Philadelphia’s City Hall in the middle, their wedding venue and reception hall covered in their favorite white roses and candelabras, Malika’s train reaching lengths that would make your head spin, bridesmen instead of traditional bridesmaids, and a cake over six feet tall, the couple took luxury to new heights for their special day in September 2023.

“Our wedding day was the most magical day from start to finish,” Malika says. “Everything happened exactly how I imagined it.”

Scroll down for more on how the couple brought their ideas to life, to learn more about their love story, and to see the extravagance of their unforgettable wedding day in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

