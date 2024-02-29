HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Latasha And Damion Celebrated 25 Years Of Marriage With A Vow Renewal In Chicago - And The South Of France

To celebrate a quarter century of love, the Gillespies had two celebrations in two countries, chartered a yacht and called on D-Nice to honor their union. 
Aja Hitomi
Victoria Uwumarogie

When you’ve done what some may deem the impossible, that is, find love, get married and stay married for 25 years, that’s cause for a celebration.

Latasha and Damion met as high school students in the summer of 1991 at a college prep program in Bloomington, Ill. While they wouldn’t go on to attend the same universities, they stayed in touch. Post-college, she began work, in Illinois, in the town he resided in. It was an opportunity for them to spend time together. From there, love grew.

“We started hanging out first as good friends before beginning a romantic relationship,” she tells ESSENCE. “We joke that we never dated; we were friends who got married.”

Their beginnings were in Illinois, and their current life finds them in Los Angeles, with the couple’s two sons, Damion Jr. and Miles. And while they could have stayed close to home for a vow renewal, Latasha had other ideas. The global head of DEIA for Prime Video, Amazon Studios, MGM and Freevee, wanted to go big and far with an event in the South of France. But as someone who travels the world to do the work that allows people to see themselves represented in authentic ways on the small screen, she realized that she needed to make the same effort to ensure the people she loves most, her family, could have access to an authentic representation of Black love.

“We realized that there was an entire generation of young people in our family, including our youngest son, who had never been to a wedding –– and we wanted to give them that experience,” says Latasha. “We wanted to give them transparency in seeing that love takes work, perseverance, and continuous re-commitment, but it is also beautiful and worth fighting for.”

The solution? Tie the knot twice. A fête for their family in Chicago on September 2, 2023. Four days later, on Sept. 6, they had the celebration they dreamed of, and earned, in Monaco. For Chi-Town, they wore silver while their guests wore white. In Monaco, for a smaller gathering of about 40 people, everyone wore white, a simple and elegant look for the French Riviera. The bride even pulled out her original wedding gown for the cocktail hour. “I didn’t realize how timeless the dress was until I put it on,” she says.

Each celebration had top-notch touches, from a performance from D-Nice on the ones and twos in Chi-Town, to a chartered yacht in the South of France for guests to be able to experience St. Tropez post-wedding. Go big or go home.

Twenty-five years of marriage calls for a grand event, or two. And as noted, they have put in the time and work to be able to meet such a milestone. They plan to continue doing so for another quarter of a century. “The key to our lasting love is our faith in God,” says Damion. “We’re constantly looking for ways to be a blessing to each other.”

See photos from both of their big days, the details that helped it all come together, and learn more about what it takes to stay married for 25 years in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

