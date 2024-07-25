Exclusive: Inside Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Son Etienne Maurice And Stephanie Wash’s Star-Studded Wedding In Jamaica

Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

Mark it: July 6 is Etienne and Stephanie’s day. It belongs to them. Suffice it to say, it was made especially for them.

It’s the date when they met, three years ago at the home of Stephanie’s aunt, actress Victoria Rowell, during a party for her daughter. The two locked eyes, and so, the love story began. It was also the date when Etienne, WalkGood LA founder and actor, would ask for the ABC News journalist’s hand in marriage two years later. He proposed on a rooftop with stunning views of New York City, roses, candles, and family and friends all around, including Rowell, and Etienne’s mother, Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.

So it made sense that July 6, 2024, would be the perfect date, the only date, on which the couple could say “I do.” The only problem was that a hurricane—Beryl was his name—a category four, was threatening to halt their plans to wed in Jamaica. But with any blessed day, and as it goes with true love, one hurricane couldn’t stop the show.

“So many of my married friends would tell me, ‘Man there’s always something unexpected that happens before the wedding day,’ but a hurricane?! That’s crazy!” Etienne tells ESSENCE. “I’ve always believed my love for Stephanie has been intentional, so when it came to the date of our wedding day, it had to be July 6th because it’s literally the first day we ever locked eyes on each other. Why not honor the special day when we came into each other’s lives?”

“I’ll be honest, when we found out about the hurricane, I was a little worried that our wedding might not happen on our special day because the date is that important to us,” he adds. “But as fate would have it, God made sure the skies were clear for us to say ‘I do.’ Our lives will forever be changed on July 6th.”

The storm touched down in Jamaica days before their celebration. And while some flights were canceled as Beryl went on his way, creating a few delays, 300 guests still made it in time to see the couple tie the knot.

“So many of our friends and family have told us they didn’t care how they were going to get to Jamaica. Even if they had to swim, they were going to be there for our wedding,” Stephanie says. “It was that type of ‘by any means necessary’ energy that made the day so joyful and special. The love was permeating the air.”

Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

Etienne adds, “As a person who has based his whole career around community, this was one of those instances where I saw the power of love and resilience within our community manifest in our wedding journey. I know now that we can weather any storm, with our family and friends to support us.”

The couple has a top-tier support system. In addition to Ralph and Rowell, other notable guests included Lynn Whitfield, Vanessa E. Williams, Vanessa Bell Calloway, P-Valley star Brandee Evans, as well as actor and best man Tristan “Mack” Wilds and singer Elle Varner as a bridesmaid.

The couple is also grateful for the resilience of their many vendors, so much so that they decided to spearhead a fund to provide support to those who were heavily impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

“We were so inspired by the support and love that the Jamaican community showed us,” says Etienne. “Our vendors were dealing with their own personal challenges in the aftermath of the storm and still showed up for us. We want to show up for the community however we can through our Hurricane Beryl Fund.”

With clear skies above them, the couple’s wedding day ended up being a joyous occasion, filled with laughter, plenty of dancing, happy tears, and an obscenely good amount of mouthwatering local fare. They served braised oxtail, pimento scotch bonnet curry crusted snapper, vegan rasta pasta with ackee and callaloo, coconut rice and peas, plantain—you name it, they had it.

“We wanted it to be an authentic Jamaican yaad experience for our guests,” he shares. “We wanted our food to be memorable, exciting, and delicious. It was important that the food matched the location, and my Jamaican culture showed up on the dinner plate.”

Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

As they conquered Hurricane Beryl, the couple knows they can conquer anything as they embark on this next great chapter of love and happiness and do life together. “I’m looking forward to doing life—period,” Stephanie says. “Growing old with one another. Raising a family together, God-willing. Getting to know my husband in deeper ways. I look forward to a lot of cozy days at home, mixed in with a lot of fun exploring and travel.”

Take a look at some moments from Etienne and Stephanie’s big day, learn how it all came together, and get the inside scoop on all the details that made it extra special in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A Moment With Mama Stephanie was captured putting the finishing touches on her look with help from her mom. Her gown was by Martina Liana. “I honestly didn’t know how early brides must order their wedding dress. Luckily Kleinfeld [Bridal] had the perfect selection of dresses, and a rush order option,” she says. “I said yes to the first dress I tried on, a shimmering Martina Liana Luxe gown. I was drawn to the floral appliques, the delicacy of the fabric, and how enchanting it felt on my body.” Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

02 02 The Gown “I had two weeks to alter my dress before I left for Jamaica. Tailor Kelvin Small did an amazing job getting the fit just right,” Stephanie says. “As if that wasn’t nerve wracking enough, my custom veil never arrived. Perry Meek jumped in and handmade the most beautiful pearl-lined veil. My matron of honor Christina Moore styled me for my big day.” Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

03 03 A Very Happy Groom Etienne is captured with two of his groomsmen, including best man, actor Tristan “Mack” Wilds. He rocked a linen look custom made by designer Waraire Boswell. “I bumped into Waraire Boswell at an event last February, and my spirit told me he was the one to design my wedding tuxedo,” he recalls. “I met with him the following week, got my measurements. I told him I wanted a double breasted, off-white linen tuxedo, and he was able to design exactly that. The four weeks before my wedding I was filming a movie in Canada. I flew back to LA for 24 hours for my final fitting, and was on a plane to Jamaica the next day.” Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

04 04 Meet Me at the Altar Etienne reads off his beautiful vows during the couple’s ceremony, which took place at Good Hope Estate in Trelawny. “We rented out all of Good Hope Estate for the wedding. Our bridal party and our parents stayed on property with us. When we first saw the property nearly a year ago now, we fell in love with the view of the mountains in Trelawny. Good Hope felt like home,” Etienne says. “Despite the hurricane, they still were able to host us, and did everything in their power to make sure our wedding took place. The people of Trelawny, Jamaica helped make our wedding possible.” Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

05 05 A Leap of Love “Both of us wanted to lean into our African-American heritage,” Stephanie says. “The broom was a poignant part of our wedding, adorned with flowers and cowry shells.” Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

06 06 The Maurices The newest husband and wife pose in front of the beautiful decor set up by Shikima Hinds. “Shikima is that girl,” Stephanie says. “I sent her inspo of a tropical, bohemian wedding – with the birds of paradise and the neutral rustic colors – and she gave me all that and more. Shikima had a hand in everything and went above and beyond working through the night, when the hurricane slowed her team down. Despite the many twists and turns, she created the image I dreamt of.” Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

07 07 Issa Party The wedding party, including Wilds and songstress Elle Varner, were by the couple’s side. Groomsmen made their way to the altar to “Differences” by Ginuwine, while the ladies walked to “Nothing Even Matters” by Lauryn Hill and D’Angelo. Etienne escorted his mother and father, Eric Maurice, as well as stepfather, Philadelphia state Senator Vincent Hughes, to “Pretty Wings” by Maxwell. Stephanie was escorted by her father, Ricky Wash, to the sounds of “You” by Jesse Powell. Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

08 08 The Kariba The groomsmen donned a suit called the Kariba, or Kareeba, which was created by Etienne’s maternal grandmother. “My grandmother Ivy Ralph created the Kareeba (or Kariba) in the ’70s. It became popular amongst elected officials when former Jamaican Prime Minister Michael Manley wore them,” he says. “I wanted to honor my grandmother’s legacy by having my groomsmen wear custom karibas designed by Naid’s Studios in Los Angeles.” Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

09 09 Honoring a Legacy “Seeing my groomsmen dressed in my my grandmother’s creation, the ‘Kariba’ suit, was a really touching moment for me and my family,” Etienne adds. “It was literally the icing on the cake. If you knew my grandmother’s legacy and her contribution to Jamaican fashion in the ’70s, you knew how special these suits made our wedding. Although my grandmother is no longer here with us, her spirit was most certainly there through the iconic Jamaican garments she created.” Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

10 10 We Are Family It was quite the celebration. The couple had Jamaican music legend Marcia Griffith perform her hit song “Electric Boogie,” as guests did the Electric Slide. Other performers included reggae artists Tesselated and Naomi Cowan, R&B singer Lee-Lonn Walker, and Varner performed “Refill” to the excitement of guests. Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

11 11 The Genius Behind the Big Day “From the moment we met our wedding planner Kimberly Wong of I Do Islands, we knew she was the one,” Stephanie says. “It never felt like we were clients – more like family. Her attention to detail, organization, ability to budget, and her sharp vision steered our wedding in the direction it was meant to go. In the days before the wedding, she was right beside us, helping our guests navigate changed flights, hotels, and transportation. She barely slept. Her ability to work so well under pressure inspired us, and really kept us calm. Kimberly and her amazing I Do Islands team are the real heroes of our wedding.” Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

12 12 The Man Behind the Camera “It was important that we hired local artists to capture the most important day of our lives. We knew Adrian had the eye,” says the bride of Adrian McDonald. “We connected with Adrian immediately. Upon meeting us, he was the one who suggested we take a look at Good Hope for our wedding venue. The same way he was able to connect us to our venue, is the same way he connected with us creatively.” Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

13 13 Mother and Son Moment Etienne danced with his famous mama to the hit “Everything” by Mary J. Blige. He also did a special dance with his mother figure, Loraine “Ms. Mae” Tucker, to the Kirk Franklin classic, “My Life Is in Your Hands.” Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

14 14 A Dance With My Father Stephanie enjoyed her father-daughter dance with dad Ricky. They bust out their best moves to the always fitting “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder. “I’m such a Daddy’s girl, so walking with my father down the aisle was just a magical experience for me,” she says. “I felt like a little princess.” Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

15 15 Their Favorite Moments There were a number of moments that Stephanie loved, but one aspect of the day she highlights came from the couple’s friends. “I loved everything about the ceremony – but one of my favorite parts was being serenaded by all of our talented friends who can really sang!” she says. “And it gave me joy to see everyone enjoying the dance floor and all the culinary treats. After planning for eleven months, it really felt like a pat on the back.” As for Etienne, in addition to their entrance together to “No Letting Go” by Wayne Wonder, seeing Stephanie walk down the aisle took the cake for the day. “There are so many moments to choose from, but I will never forget when Stephanie came down the aisle with her father in her beautiful dress in front of the most beautiful views of Trelawny, Jamaica in the mountains. It was like time stood still. Legit something out of a Disney movie. I couldn’t believe it.” Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

16 16 What the Future Holds While the couple has big plans for life as the Maurices, Etienne is just glad to show people beautiful Black love. We hear that! “After three wonderful years together, stepping into married life has been nothing short of an adventure that we’re prepared to take together,” he says. “I’d say we’re most excited to show the world that young Black love is real and still exists. We’re ready to turn this house into a home!” Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

Vendors

Photographer: Adrian McDonald of Lexon Photography

Wedding Planner: Kimberly Wong of I Do Islands

DJ: Yannick Jones

Custom branded coconuts: Have a Jelly

Venue: Good Hope Estate

Decor: Shikima Hinds

Tuxedo: Waraire Boswell

Groomsmen’s Karibas: Naid’s Studios

Bridal Stylist: Christina Moore of the Moore Group

Wedding Treats: Deaf Can

Wedding Broom: Ron Bass