Exclusive: Inside Sheryl Lee Ralph's Son Etienne Maurice And Stephanie Wash's Star-Studded Wedding In Jamaica

The WalkGood LA founder and ABC News journalist's nuptials were a joyous occasion attended by 300 people that conquered Hurricane Beryl.
Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Mark it: July 6 is Etienne and Stephanie’s day. It belongs to them. Suffice it to say, it was made especially for them.

It’s the date when they met, three years ago at the home of Stephanie’s aunt, actress Victoria Rowell, during a party for her daughter. The two locked eyes, and so, the love story began. It was also the date when Etienne, WalkGood LA founder and actor, would ask for the ABC News journalist’s hand in marriage two years later. He proposed on a rooftop with stunning views of New York City, roses, candles, and family and friends all around, including Rowell, and Etienne’s mother, Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.

So it made sense that July 6, 2024, would be the perfect date, the only date, on which the couple could say “I do.” The only problem was that a hurricane—Beryl was his name—a category four, was threatening to halt their plans to wed in Jamaica. But with any blessed day, and as it goes with true love, one hurricane couldn’t stop the show.

“So many of my married friends would tell me, ‘Man there’s always something unexpected that happens before the wedding day,’ but a hurricane?! That’s crazy!” Etienne tells ESSENCE. “I’ve always believed my love for Stephanie has been intentional, so when it came to the date of our wedding day, it had to be July 6th because it’s literally the first day we ever locked eyes on each other. Why not honor the special day when we came into each other’s lives?”

“I’ll be honest, when we found out about the hurricane, I was a little worried that our wedding might not happen on our special day because the date is that important to us,” he adds. “But as fate would have it, God made sure the skies were clear for us to say ‘I do.’ Our lives will forever be changed on July 6th.”

The storm touched down in Jamaica days before their celebration. And while some flights were canceled as Beryl went on his way, creating a few delays, 300 guests still made it in time to see the couple tie the knot.

“So many of our friends and family have told us they didn’t care how they were going to get to Jamaica. Even if they had to swim, they were going to be there for our wedding,” Stephanie says. “It was that type of ‘by any means necessary’ energy that made the day so joyful and special. The love was permeating the air.”

Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

Etienne adds, “As a person who has based his whole career around community, this was one of those instances where I saw the power of love and resilience within our community manifest in our wedding journey. I know now that we can weather any storm, with our family and friends to support us.”

The couple has a top-tier support system. In addition to Ralph and Rowell, other notable guests included Lynn Whitfield, Vanessa E. Williams, Vanessa Bell Calloway, P-Valley star Brandee Evans, as well as actor and best man Tristan “Mack” Wilds and singer Elle Varner as a bridesmaid.

The couple is also grateful for the resilience of their many vendors, so much so that they decided to spearhead a fund to provide support to those who were heavily impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

“We were so inspired by the support and love that the Jamaican community showed us,” says Etienne. “Our vendors were dealing with their own personal challenges in the aftermath of the storm and still showed up for us. We want to show up for the community however we can through our Hurricane Beryl Fund.”

With clear skies above them, the couple’s wedding day ended up being a joyous occasion, filled with laughter, plenty of dancing, happy tears, and an obscenely good amount of mouthwatering local fare. They served braised oxtail, pimento scotch bonnet curry crusted snapper, vegan rasta pasta with ackee and callaloo, coconut rice and peas, plantain—you name it, they had it.

“We wanted it to be an authentic Jamaican yaad experience for our guests,” he shares. “We wanted our food to be memorable, exciting, and delicious. It was important that the food matched the location, and my Jamaican culture showed up on the dinner plate.”

Adrian McDonald/Lexon Photography

As they conquered Hurricane Beryl, the couple knows they can conquer anything as they embark on this next great chapter of love and happiness and do life together. “I’m looking forward to doing life—period,” Stephanie says. “Growing old with one another. Raising a family together, God-willing. Getting to know my husband in deeper ways. I look forward to a lot of cozy days at home, mixed in with a lot of fun exploring and travel.”

Take a look at some moments from Etienne and Stephanie’s big day, learn how it all came together, and get the inside scoop on all the details that made it extra special in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Photographer: Adrian McDonald of Lexon Photography

Wedding Planner: Kimberly Wong of I Do Islands

DJ: Yannick Jones

Custom branded coconuts: Have a Jelly

Venue: Good Hope Estate

Decor: Shikima Hinds

Tuxedo: Waraire Boswell

Groomsmen’s Karibas: Naid’s Studios

Bridal Stylist: Christina Moore of the Moore Group

Wedding Treats: Deaf Can

Wedding Broom: Ron Bass

