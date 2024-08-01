Bridal Bliss: Inside Actress Denyce Lawton And Eban Grasti’s Gorgeous D.C. Nuptials

Stellar Photography

Denyce and Eban go back. Way back.

The two grew up living a couple blocks from one another in Neptune Township, New Jersey. The actress first realized she had a crush on her classmate when they were in the sixth grade.

“Eban was such a cutie, and he was one of the popular guys,” says the star of House of Payne and The Hot Zone fame. “He was so easy to crush on. He wasn’t the class clown but he was the kid who was always laughing and having a good time and fun to be around. He was a jokester and just such a likable person. Nothing has changed.”

As for Eban, he, like many young men, had no idea she was fond of him. By the time his own feelings started to grow and the two youngsters started talking talking in the early ’90s, her family decided to move to the DMV area.

“I thought Denyce was really sweet and innocent, caring and loving, a true friend,” he recalls. “When I finally wised up and wanted to ‘go’ with her, she had moved on and literally moved to Maryland soon after.”

Unfortunately, distance didn’t make the heart grow fonder. Despite visits to New Jersey here and there by Denyce, Eban’s family ended up relocating as well, moving to Miami. The two lost touch.

While things didn’t work as young people in the landline era, social media would help spark a flame between the two again. They crossed paths digitally, finding each other on Facebook in 2009. They casually kept in touch for years afterward but truly reconnected in 2022. As they tell the story, a first phone call turned into an epiphany.

“We were on the phone for almost 13 hours that day, doing errands and running about all day on the phone the whole time,” Eban says. “I don’t know how, but from that day on, we were on the phone every single day for hours, and when we were not talking, we were FaceTiming or texting. Something happened that day that changed everything for us both, and before we knew it, we both just knew. We’ve been together ever since.”

While Denyce was living in Los Angeles, Eban was in Chicago at the time. He flew in for their first date, and after a week of getting to know each other on a deeper level, there was no going back.

“This man is everything I asked for, prayed for, and more,” Denyce says when asked how she knew he was the one. “He’s a great father and works on being better, one day at a time. He’s so passionate about his career and supporting and building others up around him, specifically Black men and women.”

She adds, “He cares for me in every way a person can care for and love someone unconditionally.”

And so, on May 2, 2023, Denyce’s 45th birthday, during a trip to Paris, he got down on one knee on the beloved Love Lock Bridge while pretending to stop and take photos and asked for her hand in marriage. Of course, she said yes.

On June 1, 2024, the couple tied the knot in Washington, D.C., with 165 family and friends by their side. It was a star-studded affair. Actress Kyla Pratt and singer Mya were bridesmaids. Actress and singer Taral Hicks, who you may recall from A Bronx Tale and Belly fame, sang at the reception. Denyce’s former co-stars from House of Payne were also on hand, including actor (and husband of Anika Noni Rose) Jason Dirden, as well as New Edition singer Ricky Bell, actress Terri J. Vaughn, and more.

With a love story that really started back when they were kids culminating in a beautiful celebration in front of family and friends, the pair could only relish in the joy of their special day. “Coming out and seeing Eban at the altar about to be my husband,” Denyce says of one of her favorite moments from the day. “He looked so FOINE and so happy!”

One of Eban’s highlights is their first dance. “I really loved our first dance as husband and wife, sharing that moment with our closest family and friends,” he says. The moment reminded him of the love that they’ve built and the focus they have as they enter into marriage. “Even with them all watching on, it felt like it was just us, and it’s really indicative of our relationship and our marriage. No matter who or what, it’s about us!”

As she said “I do” at 46, a time of life that some may consider late to be a bride, Denyce is just grateful that fate brought her back to Eban. She is thankful that she manifested marrying him when she was in the seventh grade, only to see it all come to fruition when the time was right.

“Getting married and having kids is something I always wanted, but just like many, I relinquished that notion at 41 after a toxic relationship and feeling defeated. I convinced myself I didn’t want it anymore,” she admits. “I thought that was it for me until the right one presented himself, and I got out of my own way, and he reinstated my belief in good men, Black love, and Happily Ever After. So ladies, wait for your person and don’t let the wrong ones — men, family, or friends included — spoil your mind. It’s NOT too late. I promise!”

Check out images from the couple’s special day, and more background on their love story, in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 Where My Girls At? Denyce is pictured with her faithful bridesmaids, including her nieces, Eban’s daughter Gianna, and stars Mya and Kyla Pratt. “Mya and I are childhood friends that met in 9th grade,” she says. “Kyla and I met and have been friends since 2003.” Burroughs Photography

02 02 The Groom and His Guys Eban looks sharp alongside his loyal groomsmen, including his son, Eban Jr., who was his best man. Burroughs Photography

03 03 Always Near Denyce ensured her late brother, Gregory Lawton, Jr., was a part of the day by having his daughters as her bridesmaids and having an image of him on her bouquet. “My bouquet charm served as my something blue as well,” she says. “The blue stone signified my brother’s favorite color.” Stellar Life Photography

04 04 Here Comes the Bride One of Denyce’s favorite moments was coming down the aisle to see Eban there waiting for her. He also listed that as his top memory from the day. “Seeing Denyce appear on the balcony and coming down the stairs, she made eye contact with me as she smiled all the way down the aisle with her dad.” Burroughs Photography

05 05 Mr. and Mrs. Grasti “He’s given me the ability to finally relinquish the strong independent woman title that has to do everything by myself because he not only shows up for me when I need him, but he’s there to uplift and support me when I need it,” Denyce says when asked what she loves about Eban. “And more beautifully, he’s already there before I can even ask for help!” Burroughs Photography

06 06 A Wedding Day in D.C. The couple, pictured in front of the Washington monument, chose D.C. because it was the best central spot for their loved ones to meet. “Both of us having our primary family members living between Georgia, New Jersey, Florida and around, the National Harbor and Washington D.C. was the best central location for everyone to travel to and so many people had never been to the nation’s capital before. We were excited to visit,” Eban says. “My parents, brother’s children, and half of my bridesmaids as well as friends all live in the DMV and that made planning and coordinating the wedding so much easier than anywhere else,” Denyce adds. “Being where I last spent time with my brother made me feel like we were closer to him as well.” Stellar Life Photography

07 07 Issa Party In addition to having a stacked wedding party, the food at the reception was varied and delicious. From bulgogi to guisado and mahi mahi, the menu celebrated their cultural backgrounds. “We wanted to find a way to honor our Korean, Dominican, and African American heritages and we decided to do so by by incorporating and introducing traditional dishes into the reception dinner,” says the bride. “In all three cultures, food plays a big part in our celebrations and we thought this would be a great way for our village of family and friends to experience our cultures.” Burroughs Photography

08 08 A Familiar Face Actress and singer Taral Hicks (remember “Silly”?) was a guest, and she sang “If Only You Knew” by Patti LaBelle during the ceremony. Burroughs Photography

09 09 Let’s Get Down A newly married Denyce let her hair down as she danced with her bridesmaids and loved ones. The moment she and Eban shared prior to entering the reception is also one of Denyce’s favorite parts of the day. “The few minutes we had alone right before our big entrance for the reception, we loved,” she says. “We were exhausted, excited, and starving, but in those few minutes…we were alone as husband and wife and we got to have a moment for just us. Burroughs Photography

10 10 “House of Payne” in the House Denyce’s former House of Payne co-stars were present to celebrate with her. They included Palmer Williams Jr, Bobbi Baker and Jason Dirden. Stellar Life Photography

11 11 A Word of Encouragement “I would tell women at any age but especially after 40… there’s a difference between settling and settling down and had I settled for any of the other males that I lost myself or my faith with, I wouldn’t have had the availability, strength, courage or self-love to love this man with every ounce of life I’ve lived, love this man with all the love I learned and unlearned, or be loved by this man that I was healed and ready for,” Denyce says. “It’s ok to take your time to unlearn bad loves, bad habits, and release bad energy to renew yourself after healing and growing into the person you both deserve. Your best friend, your soulmate is either waiting for you to get it together or he’s getting himself together to meet you at the right time.” Burroughs Photography

