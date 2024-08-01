HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Inside Actress Denyce Lawton And Eban Grasti's Gorgeous D.C. Nuptials

The couple, childhood sweethearts who reunited as adults, had a star-studded bash that featured celebrity guests, including Mya and Kyla Pratt as bridesmaids.
Stellar Photography
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Denyce and Eban go back. Way back.

The two grew up living a couple blocks from one another in Neptune Township, New Jersey. The actress first realized she had a crush on her classmate when they were in the sixth grade.

“Eban was such a cutie, and he was one of the popular guys,” says the star of House of Payne and The Hot Zone fame. “He was so easy to crush on. He wasn’t the class clown but he was the kid who was always laughing and having a good time and fun to be around. He was a jokester and just such a likable person. Nothing has changed.”

As for Eban, he, like many young men, had no idea she was fond of him. By the time his own feelings started to grow and the two youngsters started talking talking in the early ’90s, her family decided to move to the DMV area.

“I thought Denyce was really sweet and innocent, caring and loving, a true friend,” he recalls. “When I finally wised up and wanted to ‘go’ with her, she had moved on and literally moved to Maryland soon after.”

Unfortunately, distance didn’t make the heart grow fonder. Despite visits to New Jersey here and there by Denyce, Eban’s family ended up relocating as well, moving to Miami. The two lost touch.

Courtesy of the couple

While things didn’t work as young people in the landline era, social media would help spark a flame between the two again. They crossed paths digitally, finding each other on Facebook in 2009. They casually kept in touch for years afterward but truly reconnected in 2022. As they tell the story, a first phone call turned into an epiphany.

“We were on the phone for almost 13 hours that day, doing errands and running about all day on the phone the whole time,” Eban says. “I don’t know how, but from that day on, we were on the phone every single day for hours, and when we were not talking, we were FaceTiming or texting. Something happened that day that changed everything for us both, and before we knew it, we both just knew. We’ve been together ever since.”

While Denyce was living in Los Angeles, Eban was in Chicago at the time. He flew in for their first date, and after a week of getting to know each other on a deeper level, there was no going back.

“This man is everything I asked for, prayed for, and more,” Denyce says when asked how she knew he was the one. “He’s a great father and works on being better, one day at a time. He’s so passionate about his career and supporting and building others up around him, specifically Black men and women.”

She adds, “He cares for me in every way a person can care for and love someone unconditionally.”

And so, on May 2, 2023, Denyce’s 45th birthday, during a trip to Paris, he got down on one knee on the beloved Love Lock Bridge while pretending to stop and take photos and asked for her hand in marriage. Of course, she said yes.

On June 1, 2024, the couple tied the knot in Washington, D.C., with 165 family and friends by their side. It was a star-studded affair. Actress Kyla Pratt and singer Mya were bridesmaids. Actress and singer Taral Hicks, who you may recall from A Bronx Tale and Belly fame, sang at the reception. Denyce’s former co-stars from House of Payne were also on hand, including actor (and husband of Anika Noni Rose) Jason Dirden, as well as New Edition singer Ricky Bell, actress Terri J. Vaughn, and more.

With a love story that really started back when they were kids culminating in a beautiful celebration in front of family and friends, the pair could only relish in the joy of their special day. “Coming out and seeing Eban at the altar about to be my husband,” Denyce says of one of her favorite moments from the day. “He looked so FOINE and so happy!”

One of Eban’s highlights is their first dance. “I really loved our first dance as husband and wife, sharing that moment with our closest family and friends,” he says. The moment reminded him of the love that they’ve built and the focus they have as they enter into marriage. “Even with them all watching on, it felt like it was just us, and it’s really indicative of our relationship and our marriage. No matter who or what, it’s about us!”

Burroughs Photography

As she said “I do” at 46, a time of life that some may consider late to be a bride, Denyce is just grateful that fate brought her back to Eban. She is thankful that she manifested marrying him when she was in the seventh grade, only to see it all come to fruition when the time was right.

“Getting married and having kids is something I always wanted, but just like many, I relinquished that notion at 41 after a toxic relationship and feeling defeated. I convinced myself I didn’t want it anymore,” she admits. “I thought that was it for me until the right one presented himself, and I got out of my own way, and he reinstated my belief in good men, Black love, and Happily Ever After. So ladies, wait for your person and don’t let the wrong ones — men, family, or friends included — spoil your mind. It’s NOT too late. I promise!”

Check out images from the couple’s special day, and more background on their love story, in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Photographers: Stellar Life Photography; Burroughs Photography

Makeup Artist: Kym Lee

Videographer: Behind the Lens

DJ: Derrick “DJ Dynominte” Jones

Cake and Desserts: Cakes Plus; Sweets by Valencia

Photo and 360 Booth: Steele Imaging

Bridal Dress: Neta Dover Exclusive for Kleinfeld Bridal

Groom’s Tuxedo: Suit Supply

Bridesmaids’ Dresses: David’s Bridal

Groomsmen’s Suits: Vera Wang

Reception Gown: Kenny “Kas” Flanagan

Groom’s Reception Look: Versace

