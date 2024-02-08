Bridal Bliss: Amber And Femi's Lake Como, Italy Wedding Was Filled With Love And Luxury

REEM Photography

When you know, you know.

There’s a feeling you get when you meet someone who just feels right. Amber and Femi know it well. They’ve noticed and been led by that feeling ever since the day they met.

The two were in law school at that time, attending different institutions, when they connected to bring both schools together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington. Amber slid into Femi’s Facebook messages to share the idea, and once they met in person, sparks flew. While they didn’t tell each other this, they now openly say that they realized they were in the presence of their person.

“I knew from the moment I met Femi that he would one day be my husband,” Amber tells ESSENCE. “I didn’t know the ins and outs of how we’d get there, but I always knew he was the one. There’s just a feeling. I wish I could articulate it. But it’s true what they say, when you know you know. I’m just so thankful to know what that feels like.”

“We instantly connected,” says Femi. “I had that feeling that she was the one.”

Once Femi confirmed that his feelings were correct, in 2021, he decided to make things official. He planned to pop the question during a last-minute trip the couple planned to St. Martin to get a respite from their overwhelming workloads. Though it wasn’t super calculated and planned to the nines, it was perfect because it felt like the right time, and “that feeling” has never led them astray.

“Femi planned a private dinner on the beach with a professional photographer to capture the special moment. It was honestly perfect,” Amber says. She was completely blown away by the surprise proposal and jokes that thankfully, her nails were conveniently done to do her engagement ring justice.

Close to two years after the proposal in the Caribbean, Amber and Femi tied the knot on Sept. 23, 2023 in a stunning celebration at the sublime and serene Lake Como in Lombardy, Italy.

Why Lake Como? It was a feeling, of course.

“Like everything else in our relationship, it just felt right. We wanted the entire feel of our wedding to be timeless and filled with love. Lake Como encompasses that to a tee,” she says.

With the lake and the foothills of the Alps as their backdrop, the sun shining brightly on them, the couple celebrated their love in an upscale way at the beautiful palazzo Villa Balbiano. After a lot of thoughtful planning, the day came together in an unforgettable way, concluding with a cold spark fireworks display as Amber and Femi marked the next chapter of their love with a kiss.

“I really wish I could put into words how perfect the day was,” Amber says.

See the images from their special day, shot by REEM Photography, and learn more about how it all came together in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 Where My Girls At? A gleeful and glamorous Amber is surrounded by her beautiful bridesmaids as she prepares for the ceremony. REEM Photography

02 02 The Groom and His Guys A dapper Femi and his supportive groomsmen pose for a one-of-a-kind photo on his big day. REEM Photography

03 03 The Dress Not only are the views of the Alps gorgeous, but so is Amber’s gown with its stunning ruffled train. REEM Photography

04 04 A Neutral Party “Black women in neutrals are always a vibe,” Amber says of the rich hues of the attire worn by her bridesmaids. “I wanted all of my bridesmaids to be comfortable and feel their best, so I asked them to choose their own dresses in a neutral color palette. We didn’t follow the traditional route of same hair, makeup, dresses, etc. I wanted everyone in something different to highlight each woman’s individuality. I wanted them to wear their hair and makeup however they felt the most beautiful. I genuinely think there’s so much beauty in showing up as your individual self, and my girls killed it!” REEM Photography

05 05 The First Look The bride is photographed preparing to reveal herself to her husband-to-be during the sweet first look moment. REEM Photography

06 06 A Grateful Groom It’s safe to say that Femi loved what he was seeing! REEM Photography

07 07 Views “The location was literally breathtaking,” Amber says of their chosen venue, Villa Balbiano, and its fantastic surroundings. “But more than that, the love that our friends and family poured into us is what made the location perfect. You can replicate a pretty backdrop, but you can’t replicate the pure genuine love that was felt.” REEM Photography

08 08 Fusing Fashion and Art This pristine view includes a unique design approach, as Amber, who loves art, incorporated violin players who were all dressed in white gowns. “We chose not to follow the traditional wedding norms,” Femi says. “It can be a faux pas to wear white to a wedding, so the white gowns are a subtle way of saying it’s our wedding and we’ll do what we want.” REEM Photography

09 09 Here Comes the Bride Amber walks arm-in-arm with her dad to meet Femi at the altar. Did we already mention that we are obsessed with her gown? REEM Photography

10 10 The Newest Mr. and Mrs. “Spending time with Femi in the presence of all of our loved ones,” Amber says when asked what her favorite moment from her “perfect” wedding day was. Speaking of perfect, this image of the couple after the ceremony is certainly that. REEM Photography

11 11 Femi’s Favorite Moments “I tried to pick one moment, but it is impossible. The whole day was perfect and being able to have our families and friends there to share in our love and celebrate with us, I cannot pick just a moment,” he says. “The experience still feels unreal when I think about it and go through pictures.” REEM Photography

12 12 Decor Details You can’t really outdo the Italian Alps when you’re trying to figure out decor for an outdoor wedding at Lake Como. But wedding planners Kia Marie of Kia Marie Events and Tiina Oksanen of My Choice Events certainly figured out a way to drop jaws with the use use of mini chandeliers and nature. “We wanted something that was elevated and timeless. Of course with an outdoor wedding, lighting is limited, especially on the lake! The chandeliers added the perfect touch of luxe and function,” says Amber. REEM Photography

13 13 What A Catch Amber is photographed launching her bouquet toward guests as everyone partied into the evening. REEM Photography

14 14 Let’s Toast! So much happening in one shot, but all beautiful. The couple, after Amber’s outfit change, share a kiss as the cold spark fireworks go off while pouring champagne down a tower of coupe glasses. Epic. REEM Photography

15 15 Amber and Femi Forever “I really wish I could put into words how perfect the day was,” Amber says. “There was so much love in one space, the energy was insane. Being able to experience that with the people we love most was magical.” REEM Photography

