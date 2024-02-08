HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Amber And Femi's Lake Como, Italy Wedding Was Filled With Love And Luxury

With the breathtaking Italian Alps as their backdrop, the couple tied the knot in front of their favorite people at a sublime palazzo in Northern Italy.
REEM Photography
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

When you know, you know.

There’s a feeling you get when you meet someone who just feels right. Amber and Femi know it well. They’ve noticed and been led by that feeling ever since the day they met.

The two were in law school at that time, attending different institutions, when they connected to bring both schools together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington. Amber slid into Femi’s Facebook messages to share the idea, and once they met in person, sparks flew. While they didn’t tell each other this, they now openly say that they realized they were in the presence of their person.

“I knew from the moment I met Femi that he would one day be my husband,” Amber tells ESSENCE. “I didn’t know the ins and outs of how we’d get there, but I always knew he was the one. There’s just a feeling. I wish I could articulate it. But it’s true what they say, when you know you know. I’m just so thankful to know what that feels like.”

“We instantly connected,” says Femi. “I had that feeling that she was the one.”

Once Femi confirmed that his feelings were correct, in 2021, he decided to make things official. He planned to pop the question during a last-minute trip the couple planned to St. Martin to get a respite from their overwhelming workloads. Though it wasn’t super calculated and planned to the nines, it was perfect because it felt like the right time, and “that feeling” has never led them astray.

“Femi planned a private dinner on the beach with a professional photographer to capture the special moment. It was honestly perfect,” Amber says. She was completely blown away by the surprise proposal and jokes that thankfully, her nails were conveniently done to do her engagement ring justice.

Close to two years after the proposal in the Caribbean, Amber and Femi tied the knot on Sept. 23, 2023 in a stunning celebration at the sublime and serene Lake Como in Lombardy, Italy.

Why Lake Como? It was a feeling, of course.

“Like everything else in our relationship, it just felt right. We wanted the entire feel of our wedding to be timeless and filled with love. Lake Como encompasses that to a tee,” she says.

With the lake and the foothills of the Alps as their backdrop, the sun shining brightly on them, the couple celebrated their love in an upscale way at the beautiful palazzo Villa Balbiano. After a lot of thoughtful planning, the day came together in an unforgettable way, concluding with a cold spark fireworks display as Amber and Femi marked the next chapter of their love with a kiss.

“I really wish I could put into words how perfect the day was,” Amber says.

See the images from their special day, shot by REEM Photography, and learn more about how it all came together in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Planner and Design: @kiamarievents

Local Planner: @mychoice_events

Photography: @photosbyreem

Videography: @bridgescinema

Venue: @villa_balbiano

DJ: @djobiondeck and @deejaycommando

MC: @officiallyk10

Officiant: @comolakecelebrant

