Bridal Bliss: Inside Amaiya And Matthew's 'Autumn In New York' Wedding

With the New York City skyline as their backdrop, the couple, who fell in love after reconnecting in NYC, had a celebration to remember.
Daniel Verley
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

When Amaiya and Matthew first crossed paths, they were students at the University of Maryland. Then, in 2009, she was a freshman, and he was a senior. They would see each other at different parties and events, in closer proximity than they realized, but due to their age difference, they didn’t really interact. After he graduated, they ran into each other at a friend’s kickback in 2011 and found themselves being “loose acquaintances.”

It wasn’t until they’d both moved, on their own, to New York City after college and started hanging out, attending Maryland alumni events in the city, and spending time together at parties with mutual friends that they realized there was a spark. They had a lot more in common than just attending the same school and living in the same city. They both wanted the same things — including wanting to be with each other. For Amaiya, the pandemic made it clear that he was someone she couldn’t do without.

“I think our bond solidified, and I knew he was my person when the pandemic happened – it was such a scary time, and he was a great balance for me,” she tells ESSENCE. “I was spiraling and freaking out, and he kept me very centered and grounded.”

That same grounding is what helped Matthew discover he’d found his person. In the midst of a tough time early on in their dating relationship, she’d gone out of her way to be there for him, and it blew him away. “I had never experienced something or someone like that before, and I knew then she was my person from that moment onward.”

And so, in August of 2023, he popped the question during a trip to Miami, asking for her hand at the perfect place: a restaurant called Crazy About You. They didn’t eat there though, hitting up a nearby restaurant after the special moment, where more than 30 of their loved ones were waiting to celebrate with them.

They’d all come together again a little over a year later. On October 12, 2024, the former Maryland acquaintances turned NYC lovers decided to celebrate their love story with a wedding in their home, the city that never sleeps. The theme for the bash was centered around all the one-of-a-kind characteristics of the city, and they exchanged vows with the skyline as their backdrop at the Ravel Hotel, dancing during the reception under the twinkle of the skyline’s lights. “It was truly magical,” she says.

From a sing-a-long to Fantasia’s “When I See You,” to NYC pizza and Jamaican black cake making an appearance, and time for TikToks, there were so many joyous memories made. For more on how the day came together, their love story, favorite moments, and plans for the future, keep scrolling through this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Photographer: Daniel Verley

Planner: Melissa Gabriel

Florist: NYC Flower Project

Venue: Ravel Hotel

Videographer: Luxor Wedding Films

Wedding content creator: Jelo Pacana

Hair: Ricky Davii

Makeup: Eunice Kristen

Nails: Dénaya Wood

Cake: Aromas Bakery

Rentals: Glam Party Rentals and High Style Rentals

Linens/Napkins: BBJ La Tavola

