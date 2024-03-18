Bresha Webb On The Joy Of High Fashion Maternity Shoots

Jordé Vity

Bresha Webb is embracing a soft life at the moment. Over a phone call from her Los Angeles home, Webb details that this era has been emboldening her to be gentle with herself and ask for help. With less than two weeks left before she delivers her first child, it’s understandable. As someone who is prone to be seen in sultry pumps, a flawless makeup look and a head-turning outfit, she’s been leaning more so into cozy pieces recently. She tells me she’s been largely wearing baggy sweatpants and comfortable pieces by SKIMS.

“I love vintage T-shirts,” she said. “I’ll go to vintage shops and get Tupac shirts and I love Bob Marley so I have a lot of vintage Bob Marley shirts.” Curating a wardrobe that keys in on being snug has been a pastime for the actress and comedian as she prepares for the delivery of her and her husband Nick Jones Jr.’s bundle of joy, a daughter. Embracing a calmer and softer life means setting aside some of the clothing she once leaned on heavily, her classic staples like the popular Tom Ford Padlock sandals.

At the moment, Webb shares that she’s also embodying gratefulness while allowing her tribe which includes her friends and her husband to help her and shower her with gifts. “It’s definitely hard for me, an independent, strong Black woman,” she said. “I’m so used to giving, I’m the giver–and now everyone’s taking care of me, it’s a beautiful time to bask in love, and be loved,” Webb adds. She expresses that she’s also been advocating for herself as she’s been within the healthcare system during her pregnancy. “As well as being in my soft era, I have to be very inquisitive and I have to advocate for myself.”

Another way that she has allowed those who love her to pour into her was by setting up a distinct maternity shoot to honor this chapter of her life. For the shoot that her creative team set up for her, Webb allowed them to take the reins. Taking place in her backyard, the immersive project was styled and creatively led by Matthew and Reginald Reisman and shot by Jordé Vity, an LA-based photographer and director. Webb shares that she wanted a moment that felt very Annie Leibovitz-inspired–and that’s what was brought to life. “[I wanted] something very ethereal and soft, bold and beautiful [too] to encapsulate this feeling of happiness but warmth,” she adds.

Webb says the joy that was evoked during this shoot was needed. “I’m so happy that I’ll have those photos to look back on–I love glam, I love fashion and I wanted to do something dramatic for my maternity shoot.” The Monsoori black gown with decadent sleeves and the hunter green ensemble by Guarav Gupta look exquisite on the actress. Intentional additions like the makeup by Rebekah Alladin in addition to the gorgeous hair by Sharif Poston were elegant touches that further exhibit the beauty of collaborative efforts. Getting dressed up and being pampered for the day was a moment where Webb was able to consciously dwell in a fashion-forward environment again.

When she sent an image of the shoot to costume designer and consultant Patricia Field, who she previously worked with for Run The World, she says Field responded enthusiastically. She said she wrote back that is how you’re supposed to be pregnant. In the same vein, June Ambrose, another iconic costume designer and a close friend of the actress, felt the images evoked similarities to vintage shots of Diana Ross. Webb had also shared photos from the shoot with Ambrose. With co-signs like these, what more could Webb ask for as she steps into this new chapter of motherhood?

Credits:

Talent: Bresha Webb, Nick Jones Jr.

Creative Directors & Stylists: Reginald Reisman, Matthew Reisman

Black Gown With Sleeves: Monsoori

Black Gown: Matthew Reisman

Hunter Green Gown: Guarav Gupta (Couture)

Shoes: Christian Louboutin)

Photographer: Jordé Vity

Hair: Sharif Poston

Makeup: Rebekah Aladdin