EXCLUSIVE: Starz Releases The Official Trailer For ‘Run The World’ Season 2

Run The World returns to Starz for its highly-anticipated second season on May 26, and we have an exclusive first look at the trailer here!

Stars Bresha Webb, Amber Stevens West, and Corbin Reid reprise their roles as Renee, Whitney, and Sondi who are searching for fulfillment and success in life, love and career while navigating a cosmopolitan life in Harlem, NY.

Andrea Bordeaux, who portrayed Ella, parted ways with the show in early 2022.

Run the World chronicles the euphoric highs and heartbreaking lows that Whitney [West], Renee [Webb], and Sondi [Reid] must endure in the pursuit of their own personal versions of world domination.

Picking up where the first season left off, Whitney must now follow the road of self-discovery in order to thrive in her life with or without Ola, while Renee and Sondi must decide what they truly want out of life – both in love and their careers. Whether they reunite with a past love, taste the life of a millionaire, or see their career take off in a radical new direction, these powerful Black women, fortified by their impenetrable friendship, won’t let anything get in their way.

Take a look at the trailer for Season 2 below!

Article continues after video.

Run The World season 2 premieres only on Starz on May 26, 2023.