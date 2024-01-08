Did Saint Laurent’s Creative Director Just Tease A Spring 2024 Campaign With Diana Ross?

Getty Images

Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director of the French luxury fashion brand just posted an image teasing Ross as the face of their Spring 2024 campaign. No surprise here at all–Diana Ross would star in a Saint Laurent Spring 2024. Snagging Ross, who is arguably one of the most stylish musical artists of all time, is commendable.

In the image, she dons a simple and elegant off-shoulder gown that includes a neck detail. She leans back at ease and looks directly at the camera in a pose that has sent the Internet into a frenzy. Rightfully so given the notion that female singers that have come behind her have created their careers with her as their guiding light. She is a compass for many–and she has never been shy about her affinity for fashion and glamour.

Ross, famously ⅓ of the beloved Supremes has become synonymous with the glitz and glam that is often associated with Motown. The group was the flagship of the Berry Gordy-founded label. To Jill Hamilton of Rolling Stone, Ross famously declared: “We actually created an image for girl groups.” This alludes to the template that Ross, Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard set throughout the ‘60s. Their voices carried them from their hometowns to all around the globe. But, Ross equipped with both a unique sense of style and wit would charm her way into becoming a household name. Soul and disco markets have Ross’ fingertips on them.

She has reinvented herself time and time again similar to Saint Laurent. She’s also the mother of fellow style maven Tracee Ellis Ross. It’s kismet that the brand is tapping the Detroit native, who is also referred to as “The Boss,” at this very moment.

As Danyel Smith wrote in Shine Bright: A Very Personal History Of Black Women In Pop, Ross is the “Prom queen of Motown’s charm school.” And who could forget Mahogany? We sure haven’t. We’re guessing that Saint Laurent decided they wanted to kick the year off sharing that Ross is their latest muse. Regardless of what led to this decision, this feels long overdue.