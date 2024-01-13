Did You Know These Black Women Were In Delta Sigma Theta Sorority?

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Angela Bassett accepts an honorary Oscar onstage during the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 13, 1913, by 22 young women on the Howard University campus in Washington, D.C.

The sorority has a remarkable legacy of promoting excellence and public service, primarily focusing on the Black community.

The organization’s first public service act occurred in March 1913, when the founders of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. participated in the Women’s Suffrage March in Washington, D.C.

Throughout the years, the organization has engaged in a wide range of programs related to education, health, international development, and strengthening African-American families driven by its Five-Point Programmatic Thrust: “Educational Development, Economic Development, International Awareness & Involvement, Physical and Mental Health, and Political Awareness & Involvement.”

Delta Sigma Theta now has over 350,000 women as members. The sorority has a global reach with chapters in the United States and various international locations, including England, Japan, Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, Jamaica, according to the organization’s website.

Happy Founders Day to The Devastating Divas of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Here are some of the organization’s notable members.

01 01 Sheryl Lee Ralph- Emmy Award Winning Actress LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

02 02 Dororthy Height-Civil Rights Activist NEW ORLEANS – JULY 02: Dr. Dorothy Irene Height, age 97, the Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights attends the 2009 Freedom’s Sisters Luncheon at the New Orleans Marriott on July 2, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage) *** Local Caption ***

03 03 Natalie Cole – Grammy Award Winning Singer BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 16: American singer Natalie Cole performs live during a concert at the Admiralspalast on July 16, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty Images)

04 04 Keisha Knight Pulliam- Actress ATLANTA GA – APRIL 04: Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam attends “The Fate of the Furious” Atlanta Screening at SCAD Show on April 4, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

05 05 Merlie Evers-Williams- Civil Rights Activist HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Myrlie Evers-Williams attends the 50th NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for NAACP)

06 06 Cicely Tyson- Oscar Winning Actress LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Cicely Tyson attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

07 07 Roberta Flack- Singer BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Roberta Flack attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

08 08 Shirley Chisholm- First Black Woman Elected To US Congress Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm thanking Delegates from Podium during Third Session of Democratic National Convention, Miami, Florida, USA, photograph by Thomas J. O’Halloran, July 12, 1972. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

09 09 Ketanji Brown Jackson- First Black Woman To Serve As A Justice Of The Supreme Court WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 21: U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn-in during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sha Hanting/China News Service via Getty Images)

10 10 Abby Phillip- CNN Anchor NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Abby Phillip attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

11 11 Joy Reid- MSNBC Anchor And Political Commentator LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Joy-Ann Reid attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event for Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

12 12 Mara Brock Akil- Television and Film Producer LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Mara Brock Akilattends Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

13 13 Keisha Lance Bottoms- Politician ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 18: Keisha Lance Bottoms attends the Fearless Fund Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit at Atlanta Symphony Hall on August 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

14 14 Angela Bassett- Oscar Winning Actress Angela Bassett at the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus Cocktail Event at the John Sowden House on October 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images)

15 15 Aretha Franklin- Soul music legend CIRCA 1967: The “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait with circa 1967. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

16 16 Susan L. Taylor- Former ESSENCE Editor-in-Chief NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: Susan L. Taylor, Founder & CEO, National CARES Mentoring Movement; Editor-in-Chief Emerita of ESSENCE Magazine attends ESSENCE & AT&T “Humanity Of Connection” event at New York Historical Society on June 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Essence)