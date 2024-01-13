HomeCulture

Did You Know These Black Women Were In Delta Sigma Theta Sorority?

In honor of their 111th Founders Day, we acknowledge some of the impactful Delta Sigma Theta members who have positively contributed to Black history and culture.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Angela Bassett accepts an honorary Oscar onstage during the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By Melissa Noel ·

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 13, 1913, by 22 young women on the Howard University campus in Washington, D.C.

The sorority has a remarkable legacy of promoting excellence and public service, primarily focusing on the Black community.

The organization’s first public service act occurred in March 1913, when the founders of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. participated in the Women’s Suffrage March in Washington, D.C.

Throughout the years, the organization has engaged in a wide range of programs related to education, health, international development, and strengthening African-American families driven by its Five-Point Programmatic Thrust: “Educational Development, Economic Development, International Awareness & Involvement, Physical and Mental Health, and Political Awareness & Involvement.”

Delta Sigma Theta now has over 350,000 women as members. The sorority has a global reach with chapters in the United States and various international locations, including England, Japan, Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, Jamaica, according to the organization’s website.

Happy Founders Day to The Devastating Divas of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Here are some of the organization’s notable members.

