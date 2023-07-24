Oo-Oop! Here Are All The New Honorary Members Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The Delta Sigma Theta sorority, Inc. (DST) just ushered in a new era of sisterhood.

According to a report by Watch The Yard, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was recently named an honorary member of DST at the its 56th National Convention in Indianapolis. She was bestowed the honor for her incredible legacy as a legal professional, and deep commitment to the advancement of the Black community.

Joining Justice Jackson in honorary member class is Debra Lee, former Chairman and CEO of BET Networks; Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins, diplomat and U.S. Ambassador; media executive Channing Dungey, retired WNBA player Tamika Catchings, President of MSNBC Rashida Jones; and tech founder Phyllis Newhouse.

On December 13, 2022, Justice Jackson made history as the first Black woman to be confirmed to the US Supreme Court. Her nomination was an especially momentous one, as she was subject to incredible probing by some member of the US Congress.

Her alignment with the sorority is “a testament to the sorority’s legacy of fostering leadership, academic excellence, and public service,” Watch The Yard reports. “Their collective influence serves as an inspiration to women across the nation, reinforcing the significance of diversity, representation, and the pursuit of justice in shaping a more equitable society.”