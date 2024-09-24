HomeEntertainment

‘Black-ish’ Celebrates 10 Years: See The Cast Then And Now

The iconic sitcom changed the landscape of television, and featured stars such as Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marsai Martin, and more.
By Okla Jones ·

Ten years ago today, the iconic sitcom Black-ish premiered on ABC, forever changing the landscape of television. The series brought a refreshing blend of humor, culture, and social commentary, becoming a staple in households and sparking vital conversations about race, identity, and class.

Created by Kenya Barris, the series followed the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family navigating their suburban life while staying connected to their roots. From Anthony Anderson’s portrayal of the relatable yet complex Dre Johnson to Tracee Ellis Ross’ vibrant depiction of Bow, the series set new standards for sitcoms, earning numerous accolades, including multiple NAACP Image Awards.

Alongside Anderson and Johnson, the show also starred Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jenifer Lewis, Deon Cole, and Laurence Fishburne.

As we mark this milestone, let’s take a look at the cast of Black-ish then and now.

