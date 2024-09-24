‘Black-ish’ Celebrates 10 Years: See The Cast Then And Now

Ten years ago today, the iconic sitcom Black-ish premiered on ABC, forever changing the landscape of television. The series brought a refreshing blend of humor, culture, and social commentary, becoming a staple in households and sparking vital conversations about race, identity, and class.
Created by Kenya Barris, the series followed the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family navigating their suburban life while staying connected to their roots. From Anthony Anderson’s portrayal of the relatable yet complex Dre Johnson to Tracee Ellis Ross’ vibrant depiction of Bow, the series set new standards for sitcoms, earning numerous accolades, including multiple NAACP Image Awards.
Alongside Anderson and Johnson, the show also starred Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jenifer Lewis, Deon Cole, and Laurence Fishburne.
As we mark this milestone, let’s take a look at the cast of Black-ish then and now.
The lead character in Black-ish, Dre, was a successful advertising executive determined to keep his family grounded in their Black heritage while navigating a largely white corporate world. His obsession with fashion, particularly sneakers, and his occasionally misguided but heartfelt parenting made him a fan favorite.
Anderson has continued to dominate in both comedic and dramatic roles. Since Black-ish, he reprised his role as Dre in spin-offs Grown-ish and Mixed-ish and starred in the revival of Law & Order as Detective Kevin Bernard. Off-screen, Anderson remains a prominent figure in Hollywood, involved in various philanthropic efforts and recently hosting the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards.
Bow was the intelligent and compassionate matriarch of the Johnson family. A biracial anesthesiologist, Bow often found herself trying to balance her progressive parenting style with Dre’s more traditional values. With a strong bond with her son Junior and a no-nonsense approach to life, Bow was the grounding force of the show.
After Black-ish, Tracee Ellis Ross continued her rise to stardom, earning critical acclaim for her role in the music drama The High Note. She has also ventured into producing, creating The Hair Tales docuseries, and remains an advocate for women’s rights and diversity in Hollywood. Ross continues to inspire through her work in fashion and activism, receiving accolades for her influence in both industries.
Zoey, the fashion-forward and occasionally self-absorbed eldest Johnson child. Although often wrapped up in her world of beauty and boys, Zoey had a deep sense of responsibility toward her younger siblings and excelled academically. Her character was Dre’s favorite child and left for college at the end of season three, leading to the creation of the spin-off series Grown-ish.
After leaving Black-ish, she became the star of Grown-ish. Outside of acting, she’s become a youth icon for her activism, working with organizations like Eighteen x 18 to encourage voter engagement. Most resented, she starred as Tinker Bell in Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy.
Diane, the youngest Johnson daughter, her intelligence and manipulation skills made her both feared and loved by her family, especially her twin brother Jack, whom she often bullied.
Martin has taken Hollywood by storm since Black-ish, becoming one of the youngest executive producers in history with the film Little. She continues to act, produce, and push boundaries, advocating for more representation of Black girls in media.
Junior often found himself on the receiving end of his father’s jabs, but his intelligence and heart made him a beloved character. He also had strong bonds with his mother, Bow, and his siblings, providing comic relief with his quirks.
Scribner reprised his role as Junior in the final seasons of Grown-ish after Black-ish ended. His acting career continues to flourish with roles in animated series like She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and video games.
Jack Johnson, played by Miles Brown, was the youngest Johnson son. Jack idolized his father, Dre, and often relied on his youth to get away with things, despite his lack of academic prowess in the early seasons.
Since Black-ish, Brown expanded his talents beyond acting into music, releasing his debut rap album We the Future in 2020. Brown remains active in Hollywood and has become a voice for youth empowerment, advocating for social justice causes and expanding his career into producing.
Dre’s sassy, religious, and outspoken mother, Ruby, Jenifer Lewis was a standout character on Black-ish. Her rivalry with Bow and fierce loyalty to Dre provided endless laughs and touching moments, particularly when showcasing her relationship with her grandchildren.
Known as the “Mother of Black Hollywood,” Lewis continues to captivate audiences with her larger-than-life persona. She’s appeared in major productions, including I Love That for You and The Upshaws. Off-screen, Lewis is an advocate for mental health awareness and has published a memoir reflecting on her life and career.
Dre’s no-nonsense father, who was always ready with life lessons and critiques. His old-school sensibilities clashed hilariously with the modern Johnson family, yet his wisdom often grounded them in meaningful ways.
Fishburne continued his legendary acting career post-Black-ish. He has appeared in major films, including John Wick: Chapter 4, and is set to star in several upcoming projects. As a Hollywood icon, Fishburne remains a trailblazer, known for his powerful performances and off-screen activism.
Dre’s hilariously oddball co-worker and best friend. With his deadpan humor, bizarre backstories, and secretive life, Charlie provided some of the most unpredictable and memorable moments on the show.
Cole has continued to shine in both television and stand-up comedy. After Black-ish, he starred in the Grown-ish spin-off and led his own Netflix comedy special OK, Mister.