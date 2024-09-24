‘Black-ish’ Celebrates 10 Years: See The Cast Then And Now

Ten years ago today, the iconic sitcom Black-ish premiered on ABC, forever changing the landscape of television. The series brought a refreshing blend of humor, culture, and social commentary, becoming a staple in households and sparking vital conversations about race, identity, and class.

Created by Kenya Barris, the series followed the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family navigating their suburban life while staying connected to their roots. From Anthony Anderson’s portrayal of the relatable yet complex Dre Johnson to Tracee Ellis Ross’ vibrant depiction of Bow, the series set new standards for sitcoms, earning numerous accolades, including multiple NAACP Image Awards.

Alongside Anderson and Johnson, the show also starred Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jenifer Lewis, Deon Cole, and Laurence Fishburne.

As we mark this milestone, let’s take a look at the cast of Black-ish then and now.

Andre “Dre” Johnson Sr. The lead character in Black-ish, Dre, was a successful advertising executive determined to keep his family grounded in their Black heritage while navigating a largely white corporate world. His obsession with fashion, particularly sneakers, and his occasionally misguided but heartfelt parenting made him a fan favorite.

Anthony Anderson Anderson has continued to dominate in both comedic and dramatic roles. Since Black-ish, he reprised his role as Dre in spin-offs Grown-ish and Mixed-ish and starred in the revival of Law & Order as Detective Kevin Bernard. Off-screen, Anderson remains a prominent figure in Hollywood, involved in various philanthropic efforts and recently hosting the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Anthony Anderson attends the 2024 Fox Upfront at The Ritz-Carlton Nomad on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson Bow was the intelligent and compassionate matriarch of the Johnson family. A biracial anesthesiologist, Bow often found herself trying to balance her progressive parenting style with Dre’s more traditional values. With a strong bond with her son Junior and a no-nonsense approach to life, Bow was the grounding force of the show.

Tracee Ellis Ross After Black-ish, Tracee Ellis Ross continued her rise to stardom, earning critical acclaim for her role in the music drama The High Note. She has also ventured into producing, creating The Hair Tales docuseries, and remains an advocate for women’s rights and diversity in Hollywood. Ross continues to inspire through her work in fashion and activism, receiving accolades for her influence in both industries. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 17th Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards on September 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Zoey Johnson Zoey, the fashion-forward and occasionally self-absorbed eldest Johnson child. Although often wrapped up in her world of beauty and boys, Zoey had a deep sense of responsibility toward her younger siblings and excelled academically. Her character was Dre’s favorite child and left for college at the end of season three, leading to the creation of the spin-off series Grown-ish.

Yara Shahidi After leaving Black-ish, she became the star of Grown-ish. Outside of acting, she’s become a youth icon for her activism, working with organizations like Eighteen x 18 to encourage voter engagement. Most resented, she starred as Tinker Bell in Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy.



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Yara Shahidi attends Trevor Jackson It’s Complicated Album Release Experience at Poppy on July 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Trevor Jackson )

Diane Johnson Diane, the youngest Johnson daughter, her intelligence and manipulation skills made her both feared and loved by her family, especially her twin brother Jack, whom she often bullied.

Marsai Martin Martin has taken Hollywood by storm since Black-ish, becoming one of the youngest executive producers in history with the film Little. She continues to act, produce, and push boundaries, advocating for more representation of Black girls in media.



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 04: Marsai Martin attends the special screening for “Good Times” at Regal LA Live on April 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television)

Andre “Junior” Johnson Jr. Junior often found himself on the receiving end of his father’s jabs, but his intelligence and heart made him a beloved character. He also had strong bonds with his mother, Bow, and his siblings, providing comic relief with his quirks.





Marcus Scribner Scribner reprised his role as Junior in the final seasons of Grown-ish after Black-ish ended. His acting career continues to flourish with roles in animated series like She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and video games. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Marcus Scribner attends “The Notebook” Broadway opening night at Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Jack Johnson Jack Johnson, played by Miles Brown, was the youngest Johnson son. Jack idolized his father, Dre, and often relied on his youth to get away with things, despite his lack of academic prowess in the early seasons.

Miles Brown Since Black-ish, Brown expanded his talents beyond acting into music, releasing his debut rap album We the Future in 2020. Brown remains active in Hollywood and has become a voice for youth empowerment, advocating for social justice causes and expanding his career into producing. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Miles Brown attends the 32nd Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival Opening Night Premiere Of “A Hip Hop Story” at Writers Guild Theater on February 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Ruby Johnson Dre’s sassy, religious, and outspoken mother, Ruby, Jenifer Lewis was a standout character on Black-ish. Her rivalry with Bow and fierce loyalty to Dre provided endless laughs and touching moments, particularly when showcasing her relationship with her grandchildren.

Jenifer Lewis Known as the “Mother of Black Hollywood,” Lewis continues to captivate audiences with her larger-than-life persona. She’s appeared in major productions, including I Love That for You and The Upshaws. Off-screen, Lewis is an advocate for mental health awareness and has published a memoir reflecting on her life and career. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: Jenifer Lewis visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Earl “Pops” Johnson Dre’s no-nonsense father, who was always ready with life lessons and critiques. His old-school sensibilities clashed hilariously with the modern Johnson family, yet his wisdom often grounded them in meaningful ways.

Laurence Fishburne Fishburne continued his legendary acting career post-Black-ish. He has appeared in major films, including John Wick: Chapter 4, and is set to star in several upcoming projects. As a Hollywood icon, Fishburne remains a trailblazer, known for his powerful performances and off-screen activism. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Laurence Fishburne attends the British Vogue and Rabanne to party celebrate London Fashion Week at Hotel Café Royal on September 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for British Vogue)

Charlie Telphy Dre’s hilariously oddball co-worker and best friend. With his deadpan humor, bizarre backstories, and secretive life, Charlie provided some of the most unpredictable and memorable moments on the show.