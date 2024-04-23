In Production: What Black Creators Are Making For TV and Film

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Daniel Ricciardo, Kendrick Lamar, Yuki Tsunoda attend the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Cash App)

Black Hollywood is hard at work.

After months of strikes and uncertain futures for television and film productions, several exciting projects are officially in the works. Whether return collabs from iconic legends or long-awaited sequels to classic franchises – or even exciting mystery projects from creators from other industries – Black creators are hard at work on tomorrow’s classics and cultural staples.

Take a look at some of the exciting projects that are currently in production in Hollywood.

As-Yet-Untitled Docuseries on The Rucker Jay Z’s Roc Nation will reportedly take viewers inside one of the cornerstones of NY Hip Hop culture, the famed Entertainer’s Basketball Classic in Harlem, better known as the Rucker. The multi-part documentary series will include never-before-seen footage of the annual tournament taking place in NY’s Rucker Park, and will open a new generation’s eyes to the link between basketball, Hip-Hop, and how Harlem helped shape the culture. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 09: Jay-Z attends the Roc Nation Sports Super Bowl Party at Poodle Room at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Sports)

High and Low Already picking up buzz due to the casting of Ice Spice in her first-ever film role, Spike Lee’s latest joint is a revisit of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 Japanese film by the same name and follows the story of a botched kidnapping and ransom demand that leaves a high-powered businessman in a moral dilemma that puts his fortune at risk. This film marks the fifth creative collaboration between Spike Lee and Denzel Washington, and also features Academy Award nominee Jeffrey Wright in an as-yet-unspecified role. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Spike Lee (L) and Denzel Washington attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

28 Years Later A new sequel in the classic zombie apocalypse franchise 28 Days Later is set to go into production in three parts. Candyman (2022) and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta has been tapped to star in the second installment of the trilogy, taking a look at the fallout of the rage virus nearly three decades after the initial worldwide outbreak. LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 14: Nia DaCosta attends the launch of Chioma Nnadi’s first issue of British Vogue as Head of Editorial Content at Ladbroke Hall on March 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Live Action Comedy Film From Kendrick Lamar and “South Park” Creators The rapper is collaborating with animated comedy kings Trey Parker and Matt Stone on what one Paramount Film exec calls “one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read.” Set to be a live-action comedy, partially produced through Kendrick’s PGLang production imprint, the film will begin filming this summer for a July 4, 2025 release date. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 04: Kendrick Lamar attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)