Blast From The Past: All The Classic Movies Turning 25 In 2023

From poignant period pieces to action comedy romps, take a trip all the way back to 1998 for these classic films that defined a generation
Steady are you ready?? It’s likely a bit tough for many a millennial to believe that 1998 was actually twenty-five years ago, and many of the pop-culture images and references that defined our formative years (and let’s be honest, still influences and informs Gen Z culture at this very moment) were fresh so far in the past.

Among these golden moments were several classic films that surely many can recite word for word. Gangster cool was defined by Hype Williams’s stylized eye with his meandering crime drama Belly. City Girl chic was encapsulated in the gritty underground strip club culture documented in The Players Club. A new generation was introduced to the profound work of Toni Morrison through Oprah Winfrey’s starring role in Beloved.

Check out the films that wowed, delighted, and shaped a generation in the slides below. Did your favorite 1998 classic make the list?

